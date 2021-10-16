Lee Moriarty is officially All Elite.

AEW announced on Twitter that Moriarty has signed with the company. He took a loss to Bobby Fish on last night’s “The Buy In” pre-show for AEW Rampage in Miami.

AEW President Tony Khan offered Moriarty a contract back in September but it was later revealed that he was signed to a developmental deal. Moriarty is now reportedly signed to a full-time deal.

Moriarty debuted with a loss to Dante Martin on Dark back in August, then loss to Joey Janela and Daniel Garcia on Dark and Elevation episodes in September. He teamed with LSG for a loss to FTR on Elevation earlier this month, and then faced Fish on The Buy In last night.

You can see AEW’s announcement on Moriarty below, along with his reaction:

