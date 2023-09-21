Christian Cage has been announcing himself as the TNT Champion even though it’s actually held by Luchasaurus, and he carries the title around with him.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that people in AEW are very high on Cage right now as he’s in the middle of a heel run.

Meltzer speculated Cage potentially pinning Luchasaurus in the TNT Championship three-way match that also features Darby Allin on Saturday’s Collision.

Before then, Cage will team with Luchasaurus to face Sting and Darby Allin at the AEW Rampage Grand Slam special this Friday.