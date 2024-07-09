AEW and Adult Swim will once again collide.

The two entities will be involved in the ‘Battle for the Booty’ Wrestling Tournament, which takes place on July 25th at San Diego Comic-Con. Fans will see Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie vs. Fang & Meatwad and Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale vs. Rachel & Mr Frog.

Full details can be found in this recent press release issued by The Wrap.