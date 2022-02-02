AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be opening the doors for tonight’s Dynamite 15 minutes early due to the severe snow storm that has hit Chicago.
The event takes place at the Wintrust Arena and features the heavily anticipated matchup between MJF and CM Punk, one that AEW has been building for the last few months. Full details are below.
For TONIGHT's #AEWDynamite doors at @WintrustArena will open 15 minutes early at 4:45pm local time. We encourage AEW fans to arrive by @CTA mass transit via the Red Line (Cermak-Chinatown stop) or Green Line (Cermak-McCormick Place stop). pic.twitter.com/SWJnuCJMU5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 2, 2022