A judge has denied AEW’s request to keep its’ ownership details sealed in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Chris Dispensa against AEW and Jon Moxley.

AEW is attempting to move the case from Michigan state court to federal court by establishing diversity of jurisdiction, but must now publicly disclose ownership information within seven days or risk the case being returned to state court. AEW had argued to keep the information private, noting that its parent company, Beatnik Investments LLC, is controlled by Khan family trusts.

The lawsuit stems from a 2023 incident where Dispensa claims Moxley shoved him to the ground, leading to severe neck and shoulder injuries that required surgery. Dispensa is seeking over $25,000 in damages for alleged negligence, civil assault, and battery.

