Chuck Taylor has undergone another major medical procedure.

The 39-year-old AEW veteran revealed over the weekend that he recently had surgery, this time related to his neck. Taylor shared the update via Instagram on Saturday, bluntly captioning the post, “Got my neck cut off.”

Taylor was forced into retirement last year after being diagnosed with osteonecrosis of the bone in his ankle, a condition stemming from a previous fracture. At the time, the injury was viewed as career-ending, with doctors expressing serious doubt about his ability to ever return to the ring—even with surgery.

Despite stepping away from in-ring competition, Taylor has remained with AEW in a backstage role, working as both a coach and producer.

Taylor’s final match took place on the April 25, 2024 episode of AEW Rampage, where he squared off against longtime Best Friends partner Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Brawl in a fittingly chaotic sendoff for one of AEW’s most beloved originals.

The severity of Taylor’s ankle condition surfaced soon after, which many drawing a comparison to WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham, whose career was cut short by similar medical issues.

“They said that even with surgery (Taylor) may not be able to (wrestle again) and more than likely won’t be able to come back,” Dave Meltzer wrote back in April. “Billy Graham’s career ended due to the same issues with the death of the bone in his ankle and hip.”

While Taylor has not provided additional details regarding the neck surgery, the update marks another chapter in his ongoing recovery journey as he continues contributing to AEW behind the scenes.

