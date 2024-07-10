Mercedes Mone was supposed to have a grand entrance for the night she would be crowned double champ.

According to Mone’s advocate and producer, Keven Undergaro, there were originally plans for the TBS Champion to have an elaborate ring entrance for her champion versus champion showdown against NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer at the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York back on June 30.

Undergaro confirmed the nixed plans for Mone’s grand entrance at Forbidden Door during an appearance on the Heal Squad podcast for an in-depth interview.

“We were supposed to have a big entrance,” he said. “I didn’t manage it, so it didn’t happen.”

Keven Undergaro is also the guy who produced the official AEW theme song for Mercedes Mone.

Check out the complete episode of the Heal Squad podcast featuring the Keven Undergaro interview at Apple.com.