Amazon Prime might soon become a platform for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per-view (PPV) events. However, neither AEW nor Amazon has officially confirmed this, so it’s unclear if the partnership will start with March’s Revolution event.

Amazon Prime has previously offered boxing PPVs for purchase, making this a logical step.

The reported availability is expected to include the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. Buyers likely won’t need to be Prime members to purchase the events, similar to how movie rentals and purchases work on the platform.

If confirmed, Prime would join Triller, PPV.com, and YouTube as digital options for buying AEW PPVs. Additionally, Max is expected to offer digital PPV capabilities later this year, with a discounted rate yet to be announced.

H/T to Josh Nason (@JoshNason) of F4WOnline.com, as well as WrestleNomics.com