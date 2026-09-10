The first thing fans saw during the AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite show on September 9 was a special ‘In Memoriam’ graphic honoring the late AEW veteran “The Butcher” Andy Williams. Fans inside the arena live in Athena, GA. could be overheard chanting his name in the background as the tribute cold open faded out.

Later in the show, the commentary team reflected on his life and the impact he had on those around him.

Tony Schiavone began by remembering Williams as both a friend and a talented performer.

“Andy was a friend to all of us,” Schiavone said. “He was a great musician, and he was a great human being. He is certainly going to be missed.”

Taz then spoke about how beloved Williams was throughout the wrestling and music communities.

“Just loved everywhere,” Taz said. “Great musicians and great pro wrestlers, not just here from AEW. Andy was ‘Big Butch,’ as I called him. He just made you feel great every time you talked to him. There’s not enough to say about him.”

An emotional Excalibur followed with a heartfelt tribute, noting how different Williams was from the intimidating figure fans saw on television.

“The adage ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ perfectly suited Andy Williams,” Excalibur said. “On the surface, he seemed like a hulking and violent brute, but one interaction, one conversation with him would quickly reveal that he was anything but.”

Excalibur described Williams as one of the most thoughtful and supportive people anyone could hope to meet.

“Andy was the most thoughtful, creative, warm and supportive person that you could ever wish for,” he continued. “He saw the potential in everyone around him and would encourage you to achieve it.”

He added that Williams never allowed his accomplishments to give him an ego, instead choosing to lift up those around him.

“He was someone that deservedly could have had a massive ego, but instead used his energy to boost those around him and make the world a better place,” Excalibur said. “We are worse off without Andy, but we are significantly better off for having had him at all.”

Excalibur concluded, “Though it may haunt us and break our hearts, death cannot tear us apart.”

Williams, who also served as the guitarist for the influential hardcore band Every Time I Die, was 48 years old.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite Results 9/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AEW mourns and remembers 'The Butcher' Andy Williams. pic.twitter.com/6jLPfk4oLf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2026