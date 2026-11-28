All Elite Wrestling is among those paying tribute to the late Bronson Reed.

Following the announcement from WWE on Friday regarding the passing of Jermaine Haley, known to wrestling fans as Bronson Reed, AEW took to social media to honor the late WWE Superstar.

Bronson Reed passed away at the age of 38 due to medical complications, and last appeared on WWE programming at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 7.

After suffering an injury at the event, Reed was hospitalized in Riyadh, where he remained until November 17, when he returned home to continue his recovery.

In addition to his time in WWE, Reed competed for several notable promotions throughout his career, including TNA Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

AEW shared a tribute graphic honoring Reed via the company’s official X account, along with a brief statement.

“AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Jermaine Haley,” AEW wrote as the caption to the post on the company’s official X account.

They concluded by offering their condolences to the family and friends of the late pro wrestling star.

“Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”