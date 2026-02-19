AEW paid tribute to a member of the pro wrestling community during the broadcast of the February 18 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California.

During the 2/18 AEW on TBS prime time program, the commentary trio of Bryan Danielson, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone were shown on-camera to speak some words of remembrance of the late former WWE director Kerwin Silfies.

As noted, Kerwin Silfies passed away at the age of 75 on February 17 after battling health issues.

Schiavone mentioned how he first met in 1989, and referred to him as “a great man and an even better director,” before adding that he was “calm under pressure which in this business, is something else.”

Danielson got visibly emotional while sharing a few words of his own about Silfies, whom he described as “very kind and patient.”

Watch video footage of Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson speaking about the late Kerwin Silfies from the 2/18 episode of AEW Dynamite via the media player embedded below.

