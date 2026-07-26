Montreal wrestling royalty received the spotlight during the AEW Redemption 2026 Buy-In pre-show before the celebration was interrupted by the Don Callis Family.

Montreal native “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard made his way to the ring to a strong hometown ovation while sporting a Montreal Expos jacket. Speaking to the Bell Centre crowd in French, Menard introduced legendary brothers Jacques and Raymond Rougeau, who were welcomed to ringside with another loud ovation.

The commentary team highlighted the Rougeau family’s impact on professional wrestling in Montreal, Quebec, and beyond, while also noting that Raymond has gone on to serve as the mayor of a local municipality. Menard invited Raymond to address the crowd, with both Rougeau brothers speaking in French as the hometown fans enthusiastically responded throughout the segment.

Jacques mixed heartfelt appreciation with a nod to his classic villain persona, referencing names such as Jimmy and Ronnie Garvin while joking about the fans who had booed the Rougeaus throughout the years. He then asked everyone in attendance to take out their phones and turn on their flashlights, leading the Bell Centre in a loud rendition of “Ole! Ole!” as the arena lights dimmed, creating a memorable tribute to the city’s wrestling heritage.

The celebration was eventually interrupted by Rocky Romero, who declared that the only family name that mattered was the Don Callis Family. Romero also referenced Jacques Rougeau’s infamous roll-of-quarters incident before attempting to confront the wrestling legends.

The interruption didn’t last long. Jacques immediately dropped Romero with a punch before Raymond joined the fight, with the Rougeau brothers and Menard sending Romero over the top rope and to the floor to bring the segment to an emphatic close. Jacques attempted to continue addressing the crowd afterward, but the show’s wrap-up music began playing, signaling the end of the Buy-In tribute.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

“This has been an 80-year love story between the Rougeau family and fans all around the world!” Watch the #AEWRedemption Buy In LIVE on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/aaNgWtHxBD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 26, 2026