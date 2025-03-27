– A pair of dark matches were held in St. Paul, Minnesota ahead of the live episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Featured below are quick-match results:

* Julia Hart def. Robyn Renegade

* Bishop Kaun def. Jay Lethal

– The main event of the 3/26 episode of AEW Dynamite will be the “Timeless” Toni Storm & Thunder Rosa vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford women’s tag-team bout. The opener is scheduled to be Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian.

– Featured below is the official AEW Dynamite pre-show from St. Paul, MN., featuring Renee Paquette and RJ City running down what to expect on the 3/26 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program.