AEW is reportedly planning another big match between Thunder Rosa and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker for next year.

Current plans call for AEW to build up to Rosa vs. Baker as a major rematch in early 2022, according to F4Wonline.com.

Baker first defeated Rosa back in February at the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. Rosa then defeated Baker in the bloody Unsanctioned Lights Out match on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite in March. These matches were before Baker won the AEW Women’s World Title from Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing in May.

Baker will defend her title against Kris Statlander at AEW All Out on September 5. Rosa has been announced for The Buy In pre-show at All Out, as a competitor in the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale. The winner of that match will receive a future AEW Women’s World Title shot.

