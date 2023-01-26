AEW has released a video tribute honoring ROH legend Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away eight days ago in a car accident.
The promotion announced ahead of this evening’s Dynamite that Jay’s brother, Mark Briscoe, would be wrestling Jay Lethal in the show’s main event, a match that would pay respect to his brother’s legacy on the wrestling industry.
The video footage showed Jay being a family man, spending a lot of time with his kids, and sharing the ring for nearly 20-years with his brother Mark. The duo were 13-time ROH tag team champions, with Jay holding two reigns as ROH world champion.
The tribute also featured a number of big names that Jay clashed with over the years including Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, Roderick Strong, FTR, and a ton of other big industry names.
Check it out below.
Thank you, #JayBriscoe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCLaXXyZ0s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2023