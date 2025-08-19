While WWE is dusting off an old ECW pay-per-view name, Wrestlepalooza, for their expected yet-to-be-announced premium live event on September 20, which will go head-to-head with AEW All Out: Toronto, it appears that AEW is gearing up for a similar move.

All Elite Wrestling registered to trademark the name ‘September To Remember,’ a knock-off of the popular old ECW December To Remember pay-per-view name, for what is rumored to be a special event as part of the AEW residency deal at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., which is the former ECW Arena.

The AEW residency at 2300 Arena is scheduled to begin on August 27, and will continue until September 11, with three AEW Dynamite episodes, three AEW Collision shows and the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view all advertised.

The AEW September To Remember show is expected to take place at some point in this timeframe, even if it is just a themed episode of one of the TVs.

Featured below is the official USPTO filing made by AEW for the September To Remember trademark: