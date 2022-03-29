Toni Storm is rumored to be signing with AEW soon.

AEW officials reportedly have significant interest in signing Storm, according to Fightful Select. The interest is so strong that several talents outright expect Storm to join the company sooner than later. There were numerous AEW wrestlers who have been pushing for Storm to be signed.

Storm requested her WWE release in late December, and it was granted. It’s believed that she just became a free agent as her 90-day non-compete clause expired today. Storm recently launched an OnlyFans account but there is no word on what she has planned for her pro wrestling future.

Athena (fka Ember Moon) is also rumored to be signing with AEW. It was noted that there have been at least light talks and gauging interest between Athena and AEW. Those close to the situation note that there was a “feeling out” process between Athena and AEW, going back to not long after she was released from her WWE contract on November 4. She became a free agent in early February when her 90-day non-compete clause expired.

There’s no word on if AEW will bring Athena in, but company sources claim there does not seem to be a sense of urgency to lock her down to a contract. Other promoters report that Athena is being very selective in her indie bookings.

Athena returned to the ring for a loss to AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa at Warrior Wrestling #19 on February 12. Rosa’s Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title was also on the line that night. Athena then worked a Triple Threat with Skye Blue and Rosa, with the title on the line, at Warrior Wrestling #20 on March 12. She has at least three big indie matches coming up in the next few months – against Mia Yim this Thursday at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow in Dallas; against Taya Valkyrie on April 15 for Prestige Wrestling in Portland; against Swerve Strickland in the main event of TWR’s Swerve’s House event on April 16 in Clive, IA.

Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) is another free agent that is a topic of discussion in women’s wrestling. Newell was released from her WWE contract on November 18, and she became a free agent when her 90-day non-compete clause expired on Wednesday, February 16. Newell hasn’t wrestled since her WWE release, and has been out of the ring since mid-October.

Regarding Newell’s pro wrestling future, as of a few weeks ago she was keeping busy with trying to sort out Visa issues, which have been an uphill battle for many wrestlers who suddenly find themselves as free agents. There is no word on if AEW, ROH or Impact Wrestling may have any interest in bringing her in.



