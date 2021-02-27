During a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio AEW President Tony Khan was asked about former WWE star Zelina Vega, and whether he could see her balancing out the promotion’s growing women’s division. Khan says that once the current women’s eliminator tournament concludes he’ll be taking a look at Vega to see where she’s at.

When we get through this (Women’s title eliminator tournament) and through (Revolution), I would be interested to see where she’s at.

As a reminder Vega, real name Thea Trinidad Budgen, was released by WWE back in November for failing to comply with the company’s new third-party policy ban, an incident that caught the attention of former Democratic Presidential nominee Andrew Yang and the head of the SAG-AFTRA union. Vega was under a 90-day non compete clause, which has now expired.

Stay tuned.