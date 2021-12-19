AEW has released the latest update of their power rankings following this past week of programming. Check it out below.

MEN’S DIVISION: (Adam Page AEW world champion, Sammy Guevara TNT champion)

1. Bryan Danielson with a record of 13-0-2

2. Kenny Omega with a record of 8-2-1

3. Scorpio Sky with a record of 12-1

4. Jungle Boy with a record of 16-3

5. Wardlow with a record of 14-2

WOMEN’S DIVISION: (Britt Baker AEW women’s champion)

1. Riho with a record of 14-2

2. Jade Cargill with a record of 20-0

3. Thunder Rosa with a record of 32-3

4. Nyla Rose with a record of 25-5

5. Ruby Soho with a record of 7-1

TAG DIVISION: (Lucha Bros AEW tag team champions)

1. Jurassic Express with a record of 13-3

2. The Acclaimed with a record of 21-5

3. The Young Bucks with a record of 11-2

4. Santana & Ortiz with a record of 16-3

5. FTR with a record of 15-4