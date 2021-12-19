AEW has released the latest update of their power rankings following this past week of programming. Check it out below.
MEN’S DIVISION: (Adam Page AEW world champion, Sammy Guevara TNT champion)
1. Bryan Danielson with a record of 13-0-2
2. Kenny Omega with a record of 8-2-1
3. Scorpio Sky with a record of 12-1
4. Jungle Boy with a record of 16-3
5. Wardlow with a record of 14-2
WOMEN’S DIVISION: (Britt Baker AEW women’s champion)
1. Riho with a record of 14-2
2. Jade Cargill with a record of 20-0
3. Thunder Rosa with a record of 32-3
4. Nyla Rose with a record of 25-5
5. Ruby Soho with a record of 7-1
TAG DIVISION: (Lucha Bros AEW tag team champions)
1. Jurassic Express with a record of 13-3
2. The Acclaimed with a record of 21-5
3. The Young Bucks with a record of 11-2
4. Santana & Ortiz with a record of 16-3
5. FTR with a record of 15-4
Official @AEW Rankings as of Friday, December 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/5JfGg0ijoE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021