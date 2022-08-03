AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live Dynamite from Columbus, Ohio.

The men’s division rankings saw Adam Page take the #1 spot, knocking Scorpio Sky off the chart. Jay Letha moved to #2 from #3, Powerhouse Hobbs moved from #4 to #3, and Chris Jericho moved from #5 to #4. Daniel Garcia took the #5 spot after not ranking last week, following his win over Bryan Danielson.

The women’s division rankings saw Toni Storm take the #1 spot from Miyu Yamashita, who lost to AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. Kris Statlander took the #2 spot, up from #3 last week. Britt Baker ranked #3 this week after not ranking last week, while Jamie Hayter ranked #4 after not making the list last week, and Athena ranked #5 after not making the list last week.

The top two spots on the tag team division rankings stayed the same this week. Evil Uno and #10 moved from #4 to #3, knocking Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks off the list. The Acclaimed took the #4 spot after not ranking the week before, and the team of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker stayed at #5.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. “Hangman” Adam Page (up from #2 last week)

2. Jay Lethal (up from #3 last week)

3. Powerhouse Hobbs (up from #4 last week)

4. Chris Jericho (up from #5 last week)

5. Daniel Garcia (did not rank last week)

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

Interim AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Toni Storm (up from #2 last week)

2. Kris Statlander (up from #3 last week)

3. Britt Baker (did not rank last week)

4. Jamie Hayter (did not rank last week)

5. Athena (did not rank last week)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. The Young Bucks

3. Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order (up from #4 last week)

4. The Acclaimed (did not rank last week)

5. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday August 3, 2022 pic.twitter.com/AfRbgPZbXY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 3, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.