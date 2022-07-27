AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

The top 3 spots in the men’s division rankings stayed the same this week, but Powerhouse Hobbs moved from #5 to #4, taking that spot from Eddie Kingston. Chris Jericho returned to the chart with the #5 spot after his Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match win over Kingston last week.

The women’s division rankings stayed the same week with Miyu Yamashita keeping the #1 spot as she prepares to challenge AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa at Fight for The Fallen tonight. The top 4 tag teams stayed the same this week, but The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker and Matt Menard made the rankings, taking the #5 spot from The Varsity Blondes.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. Scorpio Sky

2. “Hangman” Adam Page

3. Jay Lethal

4. Powerhouse Hobbs (up from #5 last week)

5. Chris Jericho (did not rank last week)

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

Interim AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Miyu Yamashita

2. Toni Storm

3. Kris Statlander

4. Serena Deeb

5. Nyla Rose

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. The Young Bucks

3. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

4. Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order

5. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker (did not rank last week)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday July 27, 2022 pic.twitter.com/rL4Zgg3rSj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2022

