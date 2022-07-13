AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite from Savannah, GA.

This week’s men’s division rankings saw Scorpio Sky take the #1 spot after dropping the AEW TNT Title to Wardlow. Orange Cassidy, who will challenge Wardlow on Dynamite tonight, knocked Lance Archer from the #4 spot to make the chart.

The women’s division rankings saw Miyu Yamashita take the #1 spot after winning the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match over champion Thunder Rosa at the weekend TJPW event, which also aired on AEW Dark last night. Yamashita is now the new #1 contender to Rosa. The rest of the women’s division were all knocked down a spot this week, which led to Britt Baker not making the list at all as she was ranked #5 last week.

The top three teams stayed the same for the tag team division rankings this week, and two of those teams (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) will challenge AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks in a Triple Threat tonight. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver moved to #4 from #5 this week, knocking The Butcher and The Blade down, while Private Party took the #5 spot after not ranking last week.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. Scorpio Sky (was TNT Champion last week)

2. “Hangman” Adam Page

3. Jay Lethal

4. Orange Cassidy (did not rank last week)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

Interim AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Miyu Yamashita (did not rank last week)

2. Toni Storm (down from #1 last week)

3. Kris Statlander (down from #2 last week)

4. Nyla Rose (down from #3 last week)

5. Serena Deeb (down from #4 last week)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

3. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

4. John Silver and Alex Reynolds (up from #5 last week)

5. Private Party (did not rank last week)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday July 13, 2022 pic.twitter.com/W8XM6kOtrd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2022

