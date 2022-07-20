AEW has issued their updated Power Rankings going into tonight’s live Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA.

This week’s men’s division rankings saw Eddie Kingston take the #4 spot from Orange Cassidy, knocking him off the list. The rest of the men’s rankings stayed the same. The women’s division rankings also stayed the same for the most part, while Serena Deeb took the #4 spot from Nyla Rose, who moved down to #5.

The big changes were in the tag team division rankings this week. The Young Bucks took the #2 spot after dropping the AEW World Tag Team Titles to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland last Wednesday, while Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks, who were also in the Triple Threat title match, were moved down to #3. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and 10 did not rank last week, but this week they took the #4 spot from their stablemates, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, knocking Silver and Reynolds off the list. The Varsity Blonds took the #5 spot this week after not ranking last week, knocking Private Party off the list. The Varsity Blonds will face Christian Cage and Luchasaurus tonight.

Below are the current AEW Power Rankings:

MEN’S DIVISION:

1. Scorpio Sky

2. “Hangman” Adam Page

3. Jay Lethal

4. Eddie Kingston (did not rank last week)

5. Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW World Champion: CM Punk (injured)

Interim AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley

AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

AEW All-Atlantic Champion: PAC

WOMEN’S DIVISION:

1. Miyu Yamashita

2. Toni Storm

3. Kris Statlander

4. Serena Deeb (up from #5 last week)

5. Nyla Rose (down from #4 last week)

AEW Women’s World Champion: Thunder Rosa

AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

TAG TEAM DIVISION:

1. AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR

2. The Young Bucks (were champions last week)

3. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks (down from #2 last week)

4. Evil Uno and 10 (did not rank last week)

5. The Varsity Blonds (did not rank last week)

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

