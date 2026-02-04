AEW President Tony Khan reflected on Powerhouse Hobbs’ departure from the company, offering praise for the former AEW star who made his WWE debut at the Royal Rumble.

Appearing on The Yo Josh Martinez Show on Wednesday, Khan was asked about Hobbs, who had spent five-and-a-half years with AEW before jumping to WWE.

“I think Powerhouse Hobbs had a great run here in AEW. He started wrestling here in Jacksonville, where I am now, and had some great matches and became a champion in AEW,” Khan said.

He added, “He’s a former TNT Champion, former World Trios Champion. I’ll always wish him all the best.”

Khan’s comments underscore the respect Hobbs earned during his AEW tenure, highlighting his title runs and contributions to the company’s early growth.