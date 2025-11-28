AEW’s Rush has been officially taken out of action.

The update came straight from AEW President Tony Khan, who revealed on social media that Rush is not medically cleared after suffering a knee injury.

Because of that setback, the multi-time champion has been pulled from his scheduled ROH World Championship match against Bandido at ROH Final Battle on December 5.

A tough break for the card.

That previously announced title bout is now off the table, and ROH is moving in a different direction for the pay-per-view.

Khan confirmed that Bandido will instead enter a Survival of the Fittest match featuring Sammy Guevara, Komander, Hechicero, Blake Christian, and The Beast Mortos.

Rush, meanwhile, still technically holds gold.

He remains one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champions alongside Sammy Guevara, though Khan added that an official decision on the future of those titles is coming soon.

The injury comes shortly after Rush’s last in-ring appearance, which was a six-man tag on the November 15 episode of AEW Collision, where he teamed with Guevara and FTR against Bandido, JetSpeed, and Juice Robinson.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the ROH Final Battle 2025 special event scheduled for December 5, 2025, live from the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH:

* AEW National Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. TBA

* ROH Pure Championship: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Komander

* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Persephone

* ROH Women’s Pure Championship – Tournament Finals: TBA vs. TBA

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship – Mercedes Mone vs. Red Velvet

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, & Shawn Dean) vs. Skyflight (Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, & Darius Martin)

* ROH World Championship – Survival of the Fittest: Bandido (c) vs. Komander vs. Hechicero vs. Sammy Guevara vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Blake Christian

