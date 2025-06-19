As an owner of an NFL team and the president of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan knows people in high places.

He also knows people in low places.

No, physically, low places.

Prior to the first-ever AEW Grand Slam: Mexico special event at legendary Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the boss-man of AEW linked up with CMLL CEO Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí, and the official CMLL mascot, Kemalito.

CMLL shared photos of the meeting via social media.

“AEW President Tony Khan has arrived at the Arena México for the historic AEW Grand Slam: Mexico event,” the announcement began. “As part of this historic international event, Mr. Khan spoke with our CEO, Salvador Lutteroth Lomelí.”

