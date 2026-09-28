AEW President Tony Khan has issued a statement following the passing of PAC.

Benjamin Satterley, known throughout the wrestling world as PAC, passed away at the age of 40. AEW announced the news on Sunday night, one day after Satterley competed against Andrade El Idolo for the AEW National Championship at All Out.

Following the announcement, Khan paid tribute to Satterley on social media, remembering him not only for his accomplishments inside the ring, but for the person he was away from wrestling.

“Benjamin Satterley defined excellence, as a beloved husband and friend to his many loved ones, plus in his wrestling knowledge, skill, unprecedented athleticism, professionalism, consistency,” Khan wrote.

The AEW President also highlighted Satterley’s commitment to professional wrestling throughout a career that began in 2004 and took him around the world before he signed with AEW in 2019.

“Plus dedication to the sport that he loved and traveled the world to pursue. May Ben rest in peace,” Khan concluded.

Satterley spent seven years with AEW and held multiple championships during his time with the promotion.

No additional details regarding his passing have been announced.

We extend our condolences to Satterley’s family, friends and loved ones.