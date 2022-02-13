According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan has decided not to renew the contract of lucha-libre star Aramis, who was signed to the promotion prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The report states that Khan wanted to use Aramis for the future even though they didn’t have any concrete plans for him when he signed. The pandemic made things much more difficult and Aramis was never used during his AEW tenure.

Aramis is best known for his work in AAA, but has made quite a splash in the states by competing at the popular indie federations PWG and Warrior Wrestling.