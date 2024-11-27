It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means …
All Elite Wrestling returns at 8/7c tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois with this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
On tap for the post-Full Gear 2024 installment of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program are the following matches:
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Ricochet vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Mark Briscoe vs. Shelton Benjamin
* NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Chicago, Ill.
Be sure to watch the special Thanksgiving Eve edition of #AEWDynamite LIVE COAST TO COAST TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT/5pm PT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WDotk6oUcl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2024