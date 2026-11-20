AEW has an unexpected connection to one of the biggest video game releases in history.

AEW producer Kevin Matthew McDonald recently took to Instagram to reveal that he spent portions of the past five years working on motion capture for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI.

McDonald, who joined AEW as a producer in 2023, explained that he helped bring several different characters to life throughout the game’s lengthy development process.

“Over the last 5 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work a handful of days doing motion capture for Rockstar Games on Grand Theft Auto VI,” McDonald wrote. “I got to bring quite a few different characters to life along the way, from security guards and bouncers to street thugs and MMA fighters, and much more.”

The longtime wrestling veteran also reflected on the significance of contributing to a project of such enormous scale, even if his involvement represented only a small portion of the overall production.

“It’s pretty wild to think about just how massive this project is. GTA VI is easily one of the most anticipated video games of all time, with millions of people waiting years for its release. To have played even a small part in bringing something of this magnitude to life is pretty damn cool.”

McDonald went on to thank the individuals responsible for bringing him aboard the project, as well as those he worked alongside during the motion capture sessions.

“Huge thank you to stunt coordinators Manny Siverio and Chris Colombo for bringing me on and giving me the opportunity to be part of such an iconic franchise.

“And a special shoutout to everyone I had the pleasure to work and fight with!”

Before transitioning into his backstage role with AEW, McDonald enjoyed an extensive professional wrestling career that included appearances for TNA Wrestling, AEW and numerous independent promotions.

Grand Theft Auto VI was released on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, arriving 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V.