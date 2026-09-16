AEW issued the following:

All Elite Wrestling Programming To Begin Streaming Exclusively on Hulu Japan Beginning November

AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and Live Pay-Per-View Events

To All Be Streamed Exclusively on Hulu Japan

September 16, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Hulu Japan today announced that AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and live AEW pay-per-view events will begin streaming exclusively in Japan on Hulu Japan beginning November 2026.

Hulu Japan is an online video streaming service operated by HJ Holdings, Inc. It offers a wide range of exclusive content, including “Hulu Originals”—movies, dramas, and variety shows produced or exclusively distributed by Hulu—as well as catch-up episodes of popular TV broadcasts. The service is officially accessible only within Japan.

Additional information regarding All Elite Wrestling on Hulu Japan will be announced in the near future. For more information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.