Last night’s AEW Rampage saw world champion CM Punk announce that he would be out of action due to injury, but that he would not be relinquishing the title despite having to have surgery.

Instead, it was announced that an interim world champion would be crowned. While there was some confusion regarding how exactly this would happen AEW has issued a press release providing full details on the situation.

This Wednesday’s Dynamite will open up with a battle royal matchup. The winner of the battle royal will face the #1 ranked Jon Moxley in the main event of that very same episode of Dynamite, and the winner of that match will advance to the main event of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Meanwhile…at NJPW Dominion top stars Hirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi will face-off in an eliminator singles-matchup. The winner of that bout will advance to the main event of the Forbidden Door, where they will face the AEW competitor.

Whoever is victorious in the main event of Forbidden Door will be crowned the new AEW interim world champion. As a reminder Forbidden Door takes place on June 26th from the United Center in Chicago.

