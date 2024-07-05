How is Daniel Garcia doing following the vicious attack he endured at the hands of Maxwell Jacob Friedman?

We finally have the answer.

All Elite Wrestling surfaced on social media following the explosive conclusion to the special Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite from Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The company provided the following update on the storyline injuries that Garcia suffered as a result of the attack from MJF that left him a bloody mess on a stretcher as the 7/3 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time program went off the air.

From AEW:

EXCLUSIVE MEDICAL UPDATE ON DANIEL GARCIA! After receiving a brutal attack at the hands MJF on AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia was taken to a Chicago hospital for evaluation. He has regained consciousness, and is still under observation for cervical injuries.