RUSH and Dralistico have been absent from AEW programming in recent weeks.

RUSH last competed at the AEW Collision taping on November 14, where he and The Beast Mortos lost to The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) in a tag team title qualifying match at AEW Full Gear.

Dralistico has not appeared since the October 30 taping of AEW Rampage, where he, RUSH, and Mortos defeated BEEF, JD Drake, and The Butcher. However, Dralistico made his return to the ring on December 1 at the Arena Del Valle Lucha Libre event.

On Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the commentary team addressed their absence, mentioning that both RUSH and Dralistico were at home dealing with family matters.

As of this writing, there’s no word on when the two men will be returning.

