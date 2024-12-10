Another AEW talent has been removed from several upcoming GCW shows.

Willie Mack has been removed from next weekend’s GCW shows. Multiple sources within the company say this stems from Effy’s recent comments. It’s worth noting that AEW has no shows scheduled next week.

Previously, AEW pulled Ricky Starks from a GCW event.

Willie Mack is currently under contract to All Elite Wrestling.

As of this writing, GCW has not issued a statement on the matter.

🚨 6 WEEKS FROM TODAY ‼️🚨@GCWrestling_ make their return to the iconic HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM for “The People vs. GCW” SUNDAY JANUARY 19TH, 2025 NEW YORK CITY 7PM EST#ATonyDJoint 🎬❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/inhwku0YbI — tøny d . ❤️‍🩹 (@DJ_Tony_D) December 8, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.