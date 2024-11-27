Ricky Starks has had a turbulent week.

In recent days, it has been reported that AEW picked up Ricky Starks’ contract option last spring, extending his deal through 2025. As you’d expect, Starks’ absence from AEW television has raised questions.

Starks made an appearance at a GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) event over the weekend and spoke about his contract situation with AEW, noting that he’d be damned if he was going to be held down.

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW reportedly took exception to recent comments made by GCW talent Effy, who had mentioned Shad Khan in a recent podcast. Effy suggested that Khan had paid AEW President Tony Khan to keep GCW out of the Hammerstein Ballroom, which reportedly upset AEW leadership.

In response, AEW has decided to pull Ricky Starks from any planned future appearances with GCW. This decision was made earlier today, the same day Starks had his interview with Chris Van Vliet drop. AEW reportedly did not want to pay Starks to work for GCW, even though he remains able to work with other independent promotions.

It is said that some within AEW had speculated that Starks’ appearance at GCW could be part of an angle or “work,” but according to the reports, that was not the case. AEW’s decision to distance themselves from Starks’ involvement with GCW appears to be based on other concerns, particularly the fallout from Effy’s podcast comments.

GameChanger Wrestling has since issued a statement on the matter, confirming that Starks has been pulled from all of their upcoming shows. They wrote,

“We have just been informed that Ricky Starks has been pulled from all upcoming GCW appearances including his announced match on 12/14 in Los Angeles, his unannounced match on 12/28 in Seattle and his unannounced match on 1/19 at The Hammerstein Ballroom.”

We have just been informed that Ricky Starks has been pulled from all upcoming GCW appearances including his announced match on 12/14 in Los Angeles, his unannounced match on 12/28 in Seattle and his unannounced match on 1/19 at The Hammerstein Ballroom. pic.twitter.com/MygHHgmWAI — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 27, 2024

And finally, GameChanger Wrestling has announced that ECW Originals Tajiri and Masato Tanaka will compete at The People vs. GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th.

You can check out the official announcement below:

*BREAKING* Japanese Legend TAJIRI makes his GCW Debut and returns to The Hammerstein Ballroom on January 19th at #ThePeopleVsGCW! Get Tix:https://t.co/0TLHAuDTwB 1/19/25 – 7PM

Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/PWJEZ7c6J8 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 26, 2024

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.