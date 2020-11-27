According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is putting more tickets on sale for next week’s “Winter Is Coming” special edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the promotion has normally only been selling 650 tickets on a weekly basis, but those went quickly for the highly-anticipated Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega world title showdown. AEW then decided to open up seating so that over 1,000 fans could attend Wednesday’s episode, with only 150 left available.

The report also notes that this will be AEW’s highest paid gate since the pandemic started, and that includes their most recent pay per view Full Gear.

UPDATED CARD FOR WINTER IS COMING:

-Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

-Chris Jericho versus Frankie Kazarian

-Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin versus Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks

-Lely Hirsch versus Britt Baker

-Kenny Omega versus Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship