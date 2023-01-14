It’s Friday the 13th, and we’re coming off of the best Rampage I can remember. Let’s see what AEW has planned for us as we all celebrate the birth of Jason Voorhees:

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Kings of the Black Throne

Tay Melo & Anna JAS vs. Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho

Open Challenge for the AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Juice Robinson

AEW Rampage 1/13/22

Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, and Excalibur are on the call tonight from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California! The competitors are already in the ring and we’re getting right to business.

Match #1. AEW TNT Title: Darby Allin (c) vs. Juice Robinson

Juice gets the better of the opening stanza, using his strength to drop Darby with a back suplex. Senton attempt by Juice but Darby gets the knees up and grabs a headlock. Big, awkward back body drop by Juice sends Darby over the top and on to the apron. Darby eats the steels steps a few times as Juice is in control here. Back in the ring and Juice comes off the top with a double axe handle. Stalling vertical suplex by Juice gets a two count. Hard jabs from Juice, who charges Darby in the corner but eats a pair of boots. Big shotgun dropkick by Darby sends Juice to the outside, as Darby follows with a lowpe suicida! Darby rolls Juice back to the inside, but Juice catches Darby with a leaping side kick and a big senton. Second senton. Juice has Darby up in the fireman’s carry before dropping him into a gut buster! Two count. Juice misses a big cannonball in the corner which allows Darby to hit the running Code Red for two! Darby heads up top for the Coffin Drop but Juice crotches him and delivers some hard chops. Juice with a lariat off the ropes sends Darby down to the mat. Jackhammer by Juice! Two count. Juice looks for a stalling superplex off the top but Darby slips out the back and hits the avalanche Scorpion Death Drop! Darby heads back up top and the Coffin Drop seals this one!

Winner and STILL AEW TNT Champion: Darby Allin

Rating: **3/4. Perfectly acceptable wrestling match here, and a nice defense for Darby. The fans still just aren’t 100% invested in Juice Robinson yet, but some more airtime and more matches like this will surely help.

Renne welcomes The Acclaimed! Stolen documents, Gavin Newsom, and “blood money” are referenced by Max Caster and the crowd loved every second of it. Bowens is a current resident of LA and wants everyone to throw their scissors in the air as The Acclaimed cement their legacy tonight… literally, with a star on the Walk of Fame.

Unfortunately, here come the Ass Boys. Colten says the only reason The Acclaimed became popular is because they stole their dad, Daddy Ass, away. Daddy Ass says the Ass Boys are right, and let’s them put their hands in the cement instead… then he pulls their pants down.

Moving on.

Match #2. Kings of the Black Throne vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz

Ortiz and Kingston walk out together, but clearly, they are not on the same page as they argue about who will start the match. Ortiz and King are your legal men. King drops Ortiz with some heavy chops. Dropkick to the knee by Ortiz and a follow up to the chest take King off of his feet. Eddie finally makes the tag and begs for King to tag Black, who obliges. Kingston stops Black in his tracks with a chop, who looks for the Black Mass but Eddie takes a seat in the middle of the ring instead. The match quickly breaks down as King lays into Kingston on the outside, while Black takes Ortiz to task with round kicks against the guard rail. The legal men get back to the ring as Kingston drops Black with an STO. Black takes out Kingston with a sliding back kick to the knee as King comes in with a senton. Moonsault from the corner by Black to Ortiz on the outside. Kingston asks Black to bring it inside the ring, and Black does with some kicks to the chest. Double back elbow by KOTBT. Kingston tries to fight out of the corner as we head to a commercial break. Back from break as King hits a running cannonball in the corner to Kingston. Kingston has been refusing to tag Ortiz but pays for it as King hits a huge lariat. Kingston up and hits a Ghetto Blaster! Release German suplex by Kingston and both men are down. Black attacks Kingston from behind before he gets a chance to make the tag, but Ortiz hits a bottom rope assisted flatlinger. Exploder by Kingston! Ortiz comes off the top but Black catches him in midair with a rising knee! Half and half suplex by Kingston! Matthews, chair in hand, hits the ring but Kingston stops him. Kingston feels someone behind him and goes to attack, but it’s Julia Hart, and Ortiz doesn’t go for that. Ortiz gets in Kingston’s face, which allows Black to hit the Black Mass. Ortiz gets thrown to the outside and Black gets the cover.

Winners: Kings of the Black Throne

Rating: **1/2. Underwhelming match here featuring four of the best wrestlers on the AEW roster. More sizzle than steak, with a heavy storyline focus and an unfortunately timed commercial break.

Renee is here with StringRay from Cobra Kai. StingRay says he’s been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, and always bypasses Connecticut on his way to Jacksonville. Danhausen is here, and he’s upset he wasn’t given an award for being a top merchandise seller for AEW. Danhausen wants the StingRay’s Golden Globe.

Enter Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Stingray says Jarrett doesn’t even play the guitar, looks like a woman who owns a Crunch Fitness, and his guys look like they’re dressed for Prom. Jarrett takes offense and cracks StingRay with a guitar. Jay Lethal steals the Golden Globe and takes aim at Danhausen, but the Best Friends make the save.

Match #3. No DQ: Tay Melo & Anna JAS vs. Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale

Ruby and Willow attack the JAS from behind and, dressed as the Dudley Boys, Ruby asks Willow to get the tables. Anna and Tay quickly regain control on the outside. Tay DDT’s Willow on the top turnbuckle as Anna cracks Ruby with a garbage can, puts it over her head, and Tay double stomps her from the apron. Ruby is busted open! Four chairs are open in the ring and we’re channeling our inner Necro Butcher here as all four women exchange right hands. The fight spills to the outside as Willow beats on Anna with a garbage can lid, until Tay makes the save with the kendo stick. Anna and Tay hit an assisted Gory Bom on Willow onto a garbage can, for a two count. Anna goes underneath the ring and finds the barbed wire. Anna puts the barbed wire on her arm and locks in the Queen Slayer on Willow, but Ruby is here, chain in hand, to make the save. Tay cracks Ruby in the back with a chair and sets her up on the top rope. Tay puts about five chairs in the middle of the ring as the JAS look for a double superplex, but Willow is here and it’s the Tower of Doom on the chairs! Everyone is down. Willow tosses Anna with an awkward looking biel and sets her up in the corner, with a trash can on her face. Tay charges Willow in the meantime but gets spinebustered for her efforts. Willow hits the cannonball in the corner on to Anna and the trash can. Two count. On the apron now, DVD by Willow to Anna! Destination Kick by Ruby to Tay on the outside, and Ruby is getting the tables. On the stage, Anna looks for a high kick but Willow catches her and powerbombs her off the stage! Willow overshot the table and Anna landed HARD on the floor. On the other side of the arena, Tay hits the Gotch Style piledriver off the apron through a table. Tay brings Ruby back inside but only gets two! Tay goes under the ring and gets the black bag… thumbtacks! Tay looks for the piledriver on the tacks but Ruby fights out, she puts her hands ON THE TACKS, and throws them in Anna’s face! Destination Unknown by Ruby on the tacks and this one is over!

Winners: Ruby Soho & Willow Nighingale

Rating: ***1/4. It was sloppy, it was messy, and it was brutal. Kudos to all four women involved in this match, as Ruby was bleeding like Austin when he was in the Sharpshooter at the end of this one. Ruby needed that big win in AEW, that big moment, and I think she got it here tonight. Anna and Tay lose nothing here and Willow played her part perfectly. Really fun stuff in the main event.

Final Thoughts: This Rampage had a tough act to follow after an all-time episode of Dynamite, so I might be a little biased. Good show all around, albeit a little underwhelming considering the talent in the first two matches. The women brought it tonight and the main event was without a doubt the highlight of the show. 6.75/10.