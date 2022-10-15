We’re still in Canada which can only mean one thing… Shawn Spears is back:

Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. The Butcher & The Blade

Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page

Trios Match: FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony

Nyla Rose vs. Anna JAS

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 10/14/22

Still emanating from the Great White North, specifically the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is AEW Rampage! Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call.

Match #1. Claudio Castagnoli & Jon Moxley vs. Butcher & Blade

Brawl to start and Regal is on commentary, too. Moxley throws Blade into the guard rail and Claudio delivers some European uppercuts on the outside. Blade drops Moxley crotch-first on the guard rail before heading back inside the ring. German suplex by Moxley and a tag to Claudio. Leg drop by Claudio gets a one count. Blade rakes the eyes and tags in Butch. Running basement leg lariat by Butcher but Claudio answers with a stalling vertical suplex. Blade in quickly and The Bunny saves him from a running European uppercut before Butch drops him from behind. Vertical suplex by Butcher as Blade comes off the top with a clothesline at the same time that gets two. Both men make tags as Moxley hits an Ace Crusher to Blade out of nowhere. Blade up top now but Moxley catches him and connects with a superplex. Piledriver by Moxley! Two count. Body block by Butcher saves Blade. Drag the Lake is blocked by Claudio who catches Moxley in midair and we’ve got a stare down. Double lariats by BCC. Wrist control by BCC with some heavy stomps to the face. Death Rider and Ricola Bomb in stereo wrap this one up!

Winners: Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

Rating: **1/4. This one didn’t get a lot of time but the crowd was way behind the BCC. Good win for both Claudio and especially for Moxley in advance of his title defense against Hangman on Tuesday night.

Renee is backstage with Swerve and Keith Lee. Swerve laughs at Billy Gunn and the fact that Sterling trademarked the scissor. Keith Lee isn’t thrilled with Swerve’s shenanigans and has stuck with him this long because he believes in him.

The Dark Order is in the back with Renee and they’re not happy with their trios loss last week. Jose the Assistant is here and wants to talk to 10. 10 says that next week he wants Rush, and if he wins, they leave him alone. Hands in, team. IT’S STU GRAYSON! AEW is in Canada.. he wouldn’t miss this.

The Jericho Appreciation Society is here. “Do you wanna know what makes Daddy Magic’s nipples hard?” The JAS is together… forever! Anna JAS introduces us to the man of the hour, too sweet to be sour… Daniel Garcia. Garcia says he’ll never be a pro wrestling, because Jericho is right all along. Jericho taught Garcia how to win. Sports entertainers beat pro wrestlers every single time. “My name is Daniel Garcia, and I am a sports entertainer!”

Jericho says he’s the greatest Ring of Jericho champion ever and he wants to beat every ROH champion that’s ever existed. BOYS! Enter Dalton Castle. Castle says he used to be ROH world champion, and to see that belt around Jericho’s waist… it makes him sick. Castle broke his back for the title and he’s willing to break Jericho’s to get it back. Castle is a power peacock. Castle wants a title shot next week on Dynamite and he’s got it.

Match #2. Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafirvs. Anna JAS

Body slam and a leg drop by Nyla early. Nyla tries the cannonball in the corner, but Anna gets out of the way and drops a few elbows. Anna looks for the Irish whip but Nyla blocks it as we head into a commercial break. Back from break as Nyla tries to bring Anna in from the apron the hard way as I lose my feed, and come back with Nyla celebrating her win. That’s frustrating.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Rating: NR. I can’t judge what I didn’t see.

Vickie Guerrero is in the ring now with a sign that says 1-0, mocking Jade Cargill clearly. Nyla is still in possession of the AEW TBS title that she stole from Cargill earlier this week. Jade’s music hits but Nyla has security blocking the entrance way. The Baddies make their way towards the ring but Jade takes it upon herself to drop security, as Nyla and company sneak away.

Match #3. Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page

Cheap shot pump kick by Page to start. Gorilla press by Page and a Hardy taunt get the crowd going. Cradle by Kassidy gets two. Kassidy hits a springboard moonsault into a DDT for a long two count. Tornillo to the outside but Stokely distracts Kassidy, causing him to miss the swanton. Twist of Fate by Page. Ego’s Edge! That was quick.

Winner: Ethan Page

Rating: NR. Nothing more than a squash here, but now Matt Hardy and Private Party have to join The Firm. The Firm hasn’t made an impact yet so this could add some intrigue, but it’s going to take some work.

Match #4. FTR & Shawn Spears vs. Gates of Agony & Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana

Spears and Cage, scratch that, Spears and Kaun to start. Spears works his way out of a wrist lock and cartwheels through… TEN. Haven’t seen that in a while. Mounted punches in the corner by Spears and a pair of dropkicks to Liona send him to the outside. Spears attempts a plancha but Liona catches him, but Dax hits a baseball slide that sends The Embassy to the guard rail. Cage blindsides Spears and rolls him into the ring to the waiting arms of Liona. Embassy has cut the ring in half while punishing Spears. Cage in now and connects with a running shoulder block in the corner that gets two. Arm ringer by Cage and a tag to Kaun who goes for an immediate cover that gets one. Kaun places Spears on the top rope and tags Liona. Liona follows Spears up and drops him across the top turnbuckle with a back breaker. Senton on the apron by Liona! Deadlift suplex from the apron by Cage gets another two count. F10 attempt by Cage but Spears counters with a DDT and a hot tag to Dax! Dax drops Kaun. Drops Liona. Spinebuster by Dax to Kaun. Cage sneaks in and drops Dax with a discus lariat. Kaun tries to cover for two. Kaun drops Harwood with a Kryptonite Krunch and Cage comes off the top with an elbow but Dax breaks up the pin. Cage with a F5 to Spears and Kaun is in now. Cash saves Dax from a double suplex and it’s stereo Sharpshooters! Spears brings in Prince Nana and it’s a triple Sharpshooter! Liona with a pair of clotheslines taking out FTR from behind. Uranage to Dax. Liona charges Dax on the outside but Cash pulls Dax out of the way and Liona eats stairs. Spears drops Cage with a DDT on the floor. Blind tag to Cash and FTR drop Kaun with the Hart Attack! C4 by Spears wraps this one up.

Winners: FTR & Shawn Spears

Rating: **1/2. This was a perfectly fine trios match, but it’s tough to take The Embassy seriously as credible opponents at this juncture. The Embassy needs wins and a story, and a loss here doesn’t help. This match seemed like a homecoming and a showcase for Spears in his hometown, which is fine, but outside of his hometown, I don’t know how much mass appeal he has at this point.

THY. KINGDOM. COME

Maria Kanellis Bennet, Mike Bennet, and Matt Taven are here! Maria says FTR can’t be top guys without beating The Kingdom. The Kingdom don’t get the credit they deserve, and they had the IWGP and ROH titles first. The Embassy attacks FTR & Spears from behind as The Kingdom join in on the beatdown.

WarJoe are here and business has picked up. Liona looks like he wants a piece of Joe but all the bad guys bail before WarJoe can even get in the ring as the good guys stand tall.

Final Thoughts: Not the most exciting Rampage tonight, unfortunately. Predictable outcomes, lack of star power, and shortened matches don’t usually lend themselves to great wrestling shows. The Kingdom surprise was a nice touch, but everything was so rushed, as it usually is, the viewer couldn’t get a second to digest what it meant. Three matches and an interview in between each one is the winning formula, anything else is trying to fit a square peg in a round hole. 5.75/10.