It’s the best type of Rampage tonight, a LIVE Rampage followed by Battle of the Belts! Let’s see what’s on tap for the first hour:

Tay Melo & Anna JAS vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Private Party & Rush

Varsity Blonds vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

AEW World Trios Title: Death Triangle(c) vs. Dark Order

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 10/7/22

Live from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC! Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and William Regal are on the call, which can only mean one thing…

Match #1. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta vs. Rush & Private Party

Regal referred to Exclaibur as a caramel cheesecake bite and that already made the show for me. Claudio and Quen to start. Moonsault by Quen gets a quick one count. Pop-up by Cesaro but Quen dropkicks him. Yuta in now but Quen also tags out to Kassidy. Arm drags by Kassidy and a tornado kick. Yuta quickly traps an arm and locks in the octopus hold in the middle of the ring. Hip toss by Kassidy but Yuta cradles for two. Rush gets tagged in and calls out Moxley, who obliges. Both men trade forearms in the center until Rush gets a big boot. Drop step by Moxley into a German suplex followed by a lariat in the corner. Moxley follows Rush in the corner but eats another boot before Rush hits a belly to belly into the turnbuckle. Private Party is in and cleans house. Quen with an assisted tope to the outside takes out Claudio. Kassidy with a 450 off the top to Yuta on the ramp! Rush teases the Bull’s Horns but stops short and kicks Moxley in the face. Rush now strangles Moxley with the camera chord on the outside. Rush slaps Moxley but then accidentally gets pump kicked by Kassidy. Tag to Claudio and it’s the forever Europeans! Running boot to Kassidy and we’re going swinging! Quen then grabs a hold on the outside but Claudio drags him in. Claudio puts Quen on his shoulders and then swings Kassidy! Wow. Ricola Bomb attempt but Rush hits the headbutt. Ace Crusher by Moxley! Double super kick by Private Party! Yuta with a diving cross body. Tila a whirl backbreaker by Claudio to Quen. Splash off the top by Yuta on Quen gets a two. Cesaro saves Yuta from a Silly String and hits the pop-up European to Quen. Yuta connects with the arm trapped Angle Slam variation into a bicep slicer for the win!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ***. All action opener here and nobody expected the BCC to lose, but that’s okay. LFI have some issues internally both on screen and off, but Rush is going to be the breakout star of the group. I’m all for BCC stacking wins, and even more importantly, Yuta getting the tap.

Match #2. Varsity Blonds vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods

Pillman and Nese to start. Deep arm drag by Pillman and some heavy chops in the corner. Nese with a chop to the throat as Woods gets the tag. Nese takes Pillman’s legs out as Woods comes in with a rising knee. Olympic Slam and neckbreaker finishes this one surprisingly quick.

Winners: Tony Nese & Josh Woods

Rating: NR

Arn Anderson is shown in the back looking disappointed in Pillman’s loss.

Smart Mark Sterling hits the ring and lets us know that he trademarked the term “varsity” because the Varsity Blonds don’t deserve it. Nese & Woods are now the Varsity Athletes. Sterling’s groin has been on fire since National Scissoring Day.

Enter The Acclaimed.

Caster threatens to drop them like he’s Draymond Green. The Acclaimed have arrived. SCISSOR ME, DADDY ASS.

Match #3. Tay Melo & Anna JAS vs. Skye Blue & Madison Rayne

Quick roll up by Rayne gets a two, as Anna is yelling at the crowd. Arm ringer by Rayne and a tag to Blue. Trip by Rayne and a dropkick by Blue get a two count on Tay. JAS gets a blind tag and delivers a kitchen sink to Blue. Tay trips Blue on the apron before hitting a pump kick and posing for the camera. Running elbows in the corner by Tay and quick tags keep Blue isolated from her partner. Stomps in the corner before a big pump kick that floors Blue for a two count as we go to a commercial break. Rayne gets the tag and delivers a Northern Light’s suplex for two. Face buster to the knee by Rayne and a diving cross body by the now legal Blue get a two kick. Detonation Kick by Blue gets a long two count before being broken up by Tay. Tay with a Gotch style piledriver to Blue but Rayne answers with a crucifix bomb and all four women are down. Back elbow by Blue but JAS catches her in the cazadora and Tay delivers a running knee to the side of the head. JAS finishes with the Queen Slayer.

Winners: Anna JAS & Tay Melo

Rating: **. Despite a few bumps along the way, this match picked up towards the end and the right team won. The fans love Blue and Madison Rayne seems to be more of a player/coach at this point, so it makes sense to pair these two up for now.

Match #4. AEW World Trios Titles: Death Triangle vs. Dark Order

Brawl breaks out to start with stereo dives by Silver and Reynolds. 10 and Fenix are legal and 10 delivers a delayed vertical suplex. Reynolds in now with a spring board elbow drop for two. Penta gets the tag. ZERO MIEDO. Super kick by Renolds plants Penta. Double drop toe hole with stereo dropkicks by Silver and Reynolds. Silver legal as he and Penta trade heavy shots in the center. Running back elbow by Silver gets a two count. 10 gets the tag and a two count after a back suplex. Penta hits the ropes but stops 10 with a thrust kick and gets the tag to Pac. Reynolds gets the tag as well but gets stuck in the Death Triangle corner as Fenix comes in. Reynolds drops Fenix and launches him headfirst into the Dark Order turnbuckle. Silver in now with some round kicks to Fenix as we head to break. Back from break and Fenix makes the tag to Penta who takes out all of Dark Order with a cross body. Thrust kick to Reynolds as Penta hits the DVD on Silver on to 10 in the corner. Double superkicks by the Lucha Brothers on the outside to 10 and Silver. Pac is legal now with a spinning back kick and German suplex to Reynolds that gets a two. Triple team dropkick to a seated Reynolds. Tear drop suplex by Pac to Reynolds. Two count. Spine buster by Fenix, now legal, and the WAZAPP dropkick to Reynolds spine by Penta. Penta chopping down Reynolds with heavy leg kicks. Heavy chops by Penta and a tag to Pac. Pac sends Reynolds through the ropes and follows up with a snap suplex on the outside. Back inside Reynolds reverses a back body drop and gets the tag to 10. 10 clears the ring with clotheslines to everyone, a suplex to Fenix, and a spinebuster to Penta. Full Nelson by 10 by Penta kicks him in the back of the head. Spinning back kick by Pac and a triple superkick to 10. Cazadora bomb by Lucha Brothers and a moonsault by Pac get a two count. 10 reverses a suplex from Fenix and tags Silver. Pac in now and both men trade pump kicks until Pac hits a German suplex. Kick combo with Silver and a deadlift brain buster get a long two count. The fans chant “Brody!” Pac gets the boot up and tags Fenix, but Silver drops Fenix with a lariat and gets to 10 and Reynolds. Pendulum Bomb attempt by Dark Order but Fenix fights out. Double cutter attempt by Fenix but Dark Order reverse… Pendulum Bomb! One, two, no! Fenix and Reynolds up top and Fenix hits the springboard hurricanrana. Penta in now and everyone gets a Slingblade. Backstabber to Silver. Silver evades a Fear Factor… right hand, enziguiri, stunnger German suplex combo by Dark Order. Discus lariat by 10! One, two, NO! Jose the Assistant is here and Rush grabs a hammer from ring side. Rush gives Pac the hammer and Pac grabs it and drops Reynolds! Fenix takes out 10 on the ramp. Pac gets the tag and locks in the Brutalizer but Reynolds is long out.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: Death Triangle

Rating: ***1/2. Fun, all action, everything you expect from an AEW Trios title match. Pac is slowly working his way over to the dark side it seems, but these guys all know what they are doing. Match felt a little bit longer than it needed to be, and Pac is in the ring and now Battle of the Belts IV is starting. Poor guy.

Final Thoughts: Live Rampage’s just hit different, always. Good wrestling from start to finish here, as AEW has really found a formula that works with their trios matches. Maybe we don’t need two of them on the same show, but I digress. Good wrestling, good storyline, and the matches felt like they meant something. 7/10.