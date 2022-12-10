With Ring of Honor’s Final Battle just 24 hours away, I would have expected a stronger ROH presence, but Orange Cassidy’s All-Atlantic title is steering this ship tonight. .

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Regina Di WAVE Title: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny

The Firm vs. Clayton Bloodstone & Izzy James

AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy vs. ???

AEW Rampage 12/9/22

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on the call tonight from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas! Let’s get down to business!

Match #1. Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Hammer lock by Moxley who transitions to a straight arm bar, but Takeshita breaks the hold. Big chop by Moxley to a running Takeshita, who responds in kind. Leg lariat by Takeshita as Moxley looks for the Paradigm Shift but Takeshita escapes. Moxley extends his hand but thinks better of it and slaps him in the face. Moxley mounts Takeshita in the corner and drops 12-6 elbows and bites the face. Both men exchange forearms as Moxley is forced to retreat to the outside. Tope con hilo by Takeshita! Moxley drags Takeshita into the crowd as the two brawl through the floor seats. Big boot to a seated Takeshita. Did I miss the no count out stipulation? Moxley brings Takeshita back to the ringside area but Takeshita gets the upper hand and sits Moxley on a chair. Helluva kick! Back in the ring and Moxley is busted wide open. Moxley looking for the piledriver now and gets it! Tw count. Moxley looks for another piledriver but gets back body dropped instead. Moxley dumps Takeshita to the outside but Takeshita skins the cat and hits the rebound lariat. Takeshita line! Moxley rolls to safety on the apron to avoid the pin. Takeshita follows and both men are on the HARDEST PART OF THE RING. DDT on the apron by Takeshita! Slingshot DDT by Takeshita! Two count! Blue Thunder Bomb by Takeshita but Moxley rolls through and looks for the kimura to no avail. King Kong lariat by Moxley! Paradigm Shift by Moxley is blocked by a backslide! Two count. BIG KNEE by Takeshita! Deadlift sheer drop brainbuster by Takeshita! 2.99! Both men head up top as Takeshita looks for a superplex and it’s blocked. Rolling elbow! Moxley looks for the rear naked choke but Takeshita counter with the Blue Thunder Bomb! Deadlift German suplex by Takeshita gets another long two count. Takeshita goes up top for the frog splash but Moxley gets his knees up. Hammer and anvil elbow strikes by Moxley! Death Rider! ONE TW-! ONE COUNT! Crowd is going ballistic! Moxley can’t believe it. Regal Knee by Moxley! Two count! Wrist trapped stomps by Moxley before locking in the straight arm bar. Takeshita reverses and now controls Moxley’s wrists and stomps him in the face. Moxley with some big up kicks from the bottom and Takeshita is rocked! Moxley gets back mount and elbow the base of the neck and spine of Takeshita before locking in the Bulldog Choke. Takeshita makes it to his feet but goes to sleep

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****1/2. Good gosh almighty Konosuke Takeshita has the “it” factor. Every single match this kid delivers. Jon Moxley is more than up to the challenge and these two are absolute magic together. Hard hitting, in your face, pro wrestling that is built upon the STRUGGLE of the match. King’s Road style.

Hangman is here! Page says that Doc Sampson wouldn’t clear him because of his brain so he may not be thinking clearly, before slapping Moxley in the face and attacking Moxley. Both men brawl to the outside before Moxley throws Page face first in the ring post. Yuta and Claudio take Moxley to the back.

Another chapter in the Book of Hobbs.

Stokely Hathaway shows footage provided by his homegirl Keisha that Hook’s foot was actually not under the rope when the referee broke it up in his match with Lee Moriarty, and he believes there is a conspiracy.

Match #2. Regina Di WAVE Title: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny w/ Penelope Ford

The winner of this match also gets a shot at Jamie Hayter’s AEW World Women’s title. Shoving match to start but Shida isn’t here to mess around. Sliding elbow strike and a big body slam. Shida comes off the ropes with a springboard knee that misses. Enziguri by Shida. Bunny evades a charging Shida and locks in an inverted tarantula in the ropes before the break is forced. Bunny then stuns Shida over the top rope neck first from the apron. Big clothesline by Bunny gets two. Sliding lariat to Shida in the corner by Bunny as we head to break. Back from break Bunny looks to take Shida Down the Rabbit Hole but Shida reverses and takes Bunny instead! Ford distracts the referee and Shida follows her outside. Bunny superkicks Ford by accident! Running Meteora by Shida takes out Bunny on the outside. Back in the ring Shida plants Bunny with a Michinoku Driver! Two count. Shida lines Bunny up… Kitana gets it done!

Winner and STILL Regina Di WAVE Champion: Hikaru Shida

Rating: **. Perfectly fine match here, but it seems like a majority of it happened during the break. The final few minutes of the match were a lot of fun though, and Shida vs. Hayter has a lot of potential.

Match #3. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Clayton Bloodstone & Izzy James

Running boot to James by Moriarty. Moriarty with an Indian Death Lock to Bloodstone while trapping James in a hammer lock. Tag to Bill. Splash to James in the corner. Moriarty sits Bloodstone on the top rope and Bill big boots him to the outside. James comes off the top but Bill catches him. BIG choke slam. Finito.

Winners: The Firm

Rating: NR

Lexi Nair is with FTR. FTR isn’t going to complain about their loss, they’re going to focus on the Briscoes… one year to the date that they met for the first-time last year at Final Battle 2021.

Match #4. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy w/ Best Friends vs. Trent Seven w/ Kip Saban & Penelope Ford

Woah! Kip Sabian’s mystery selection is the former one half of Mustache Mountain… Trent Seven! Seven doesn’t let Cassidy put his hands in his pockets, and instead twirls the mustache. Wait, there they go. Seven delivers some heavy chops and Cassidy feels them. Body slam by Seven gets a one count. Orange Kicks to Seven who tells him to bring it on… and then plants Cassidy with a DDT. Penelope Ford left the ring side are and now the Butcher and Blade’s music hits, which draws the Best Friends to a fight on the ramp. Back in the ring, Seven locks in a full nelson but Cassidy counters with his hands in his pockets. At least tries to. And then does. Seven drops him with a clothesline. Seven has Cassidy up for a delayed vertical suplex but Cassidy gets free and suplexes Seven. Cassidy heads up top but Seven catches him with a top rope superplex. Two count. Cassidy rolls to the outside and Sabian gets in his face, but Cassidy pulls Sabian into a diving Seven. Tope by Cassidy. In the ring the Orange Punch is blocked and Seven plans Cassidy with a half and half suplex! Brainbuster by Seven is attempted but Cassidy turns it into the Stundog Millionaire. Satellite DDT by Cassidy but Seven holds on… Emerald Flowsion by Seven! Two count. Short-arm lariat by Seven gets another two count. Tiger Bomb by Seven it blocked by Cassidy who cracks Seven with a right hand! Satellite DDT by Cassidy lands! Cassidy goes up top looking for the diving DDT but Seven catches him with a straight right hand. Twisting piledriver by Seven! Long two count! Burminghammer (Seven’s version of the Burning Hammer) by Seven is reversed by Cassidy into a roll up that gets two. Orange Punch! Beach Break! This one’s over.

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/2. Started with a ton of comedy and “gaga” if you will but evolved into a heck of a professional wrestling match. Seven was a really fun surprise and got to show his range here as a pro wrestler. Cassidy is a continuous presence here on Friday night’s and this was one of his better outings.

Sabian hits the ring as both men beat down Cassidy. Dustin Rhodes is here to make the save! Flip, flop, and fly to Sabian and a snap powerslam to Seven! Rhodes appearance sends the fans home happy in his hometown as he raises Cassidy’s hand in victory.

Final Thoughts: I often complain about the Rampage shows because I feel like they’re treated as secondary, almost “throw away” shows. Not tonight. No sir. Moxley vs. Takeshita was MUST WATCH stuff, Seven was a great surprise, and a fine match from the women that sets up a future challenger for Jamie Hayter. 9/10.