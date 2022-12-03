The All-Atlantic title is on the line tonight and well… I can’t muster up much else to be honest. Let’s hope this show overdelivers.

Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter

Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party

Athena vs. Dani Mo

AEW All-Atlantic Title Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 12/2/22

Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Jim Ross are on the call tonight from the Indiana Farmer’s Coliseum. As usual, we’re not waiting around and getting right down to business.

Match #1. Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter

Sting wishes Darby well and lets him take this one solo. Darby attacks Nick Comoroto early with a pipe before quickly shifting focus to Karter. Darby looks for a coffin splash to the outside, but Karter shoves him off the top and crotches him on the top rope. Karter delivers a vicious looking powerbomb on the apron! Hammer throw into the corner by Karter. Twice. Buckle bomb by Karter and a missile dropkick have Darby reeling. Karter in control throughout the break before landing a big rising knee strike. Darby tries to fight back with a chop block but Karter catches Darby with a back elbow. Karter looking for a piledriver, but Darby attacks the fingers and frees himself. Darby fires up a la the Stinger before delivering an open hand palm strike combination and a Code Red for a two count. Darby looks for a coffin drop off the top but Karter meets him and delivers an avalanche Falcon Arrow! Two count. Karter tries to finish Darby with a 450 but misses. Darby back to the fingers and hammer locks Karter… into a Scorpion Death Drop! Darby finishes this one with the Coffin Drop.

Winner: Darby Allin

Rating: **1/4. Fine match here, and admittedly the most I’ve ever seen of Karter. Darby stringing some wins together is nice, but this match fell short of the Anthony Henry match from last week.

Renee is here with Keith Lee. Renee wants to know what’s going on with Lee and Swerve but…

Shane Taylor is here! A former tag team partner of Keith Lee and one half of the Pretty Boy Killers. Taylor wants to know why Lee keeps leaving his family? Taylor challenges Lee to a tag match at Final Battle.

Speaking of Renee, she now welcomes The Acclaimed to the ring. Bowens says The Acclaimed are fighting champions, and there’s a tag team that’s been waiting a long time for a title shot, and…

But wait, here come the Ass Boys.

But wait, again, here’s Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt.

Daddy Ass takes the mic and he says both teams must have misunderstood, The Acclaimed wants… the best.

Enter FTR.

As my wifi goes out, and we come back with the next match in the ring. Welp, there’s that.

Match #2. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party

Quen and Kassidy are putting the boots to Jeff Jarrett and mocking the strut… before Jarrett gets the upper hand and shows them how it’s done. Singh causes a distraction at ringside which allows Lethal to get the advantage by throwing Kassidy into the steel steps. Jarrett with a Russian leg sweep to Kassidy as Lethal hits a basement dropkick that gets a two count. Lethal is in now as we head to a commercial break. Back from break and Quen comes in after the tag with a springboard cross body block and a pop up dropkick. Quen with a dive to Jarrett on the outside as Private Party plants Lethal with the Silly String! Quen awkwardly misses a 450 splash as Jarrett is in illegally and catches Quen from behind. Jarrett and Lethal hit the Stroke/Lethal Combination combo for the win.

Winners: Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett

Rating: *3/4. Not much of anything here.

Match #3. Athena vs. Dani Mo

Athena drops Dani with a huge elbow. Elevated stomp. Finito.

Rating: NR.

The Best Friends are dressed up as legitimate lumberjacks and Danhausen has a pair of axes. Great stuff.

Match #4. AEW All-Atlantic Title Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy (c) w/ Best Friends vs. QT Marshall

Best Friends, Private Party, Ethan Page, the Varsity Athletes, and the Factory are lumberjacks at ringside. Cassidy starts the match with his hands in his pockets as QT misses a charge and lands in front of the Best Friends, who throw him back inside. Cassidy comes off the top with a cross body, but QT catches him in mid-air with a tilt a whirl backbreaker. Matt Hardy refuses to attack Cassidy so Ethan Page sends him to the back. Hammer throw by QT over the top as The Factory puts the boots to Orange on the outside. Back breaker by QT and a two count. QT now mocks Cassidy with his hands down his trunks before delivering the “we’re in picture-in-picture” boots and chin lock. Cassidy gets tossed over the top but lands on the apron as QT charges, but Cassidy rams his head into the top turnbuckle and drops a lazy elbow. Two count. The Factory hit the ring but the Best Friends send them to the outside and hit a pair of planchas. QT with a Ghetto Blaster but Cassidy comes back with the Stundog Millionaire. QT blocks a DDT and looks for the Diamond Cutter but settles for a Last Ride instead. Cassidy counters the Last Ride into the around the world DDT. Orange Punch but QT gets dragged out by The Factory. Cassidy goes up top but QT catches him with an enziguiri. QT looks for the apron piledriver but Danhausen is here and QT IS CURSED. Cassidy hits the Beach Break on QT on the apron before hitting a somesault plancha to the outside tha ttakes out everyone. Cassidy goes up top but Penelope Ford is here… and so it Kip Sabian. Sabian distracts Cassidy which allows QT to catch him with the Diamond Cutter! One, two, no! Cassidy counters a charging QT with an Orange Punch. Breach Break! Three count!

Winner and STILL AEW All-Atlantic Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: **1/2. Lots of “gaga” as Pat Patterson would say, but that’s what you expect in a lumberjack match. QT Marshall is a very solid professional wrestler, and I think we forget that sometimes. That being said, there wasn’t a lot of interest in this match, and nobody expected Cassidy to lose.

The House of Black is here! Malakai and Matthews destroy Private Party in the ring as Brody King takes out the rest of the crew. Dante’s Inferno to Ortiz but Black says no? Black spares Ortiz and they hit Dante’s Inferno to Serpentico instead. House of Black lay everyone else out as we fade to Black (see what I did there?).

Final Thoughts: Meh. Mega meh. Ultra meh. On paper, not a lot to get excited for and that’s unfortunate, coming off of a very strong outing next week. If you’re going to ask people to tune into a show on Friday night at 10pm eastern, a taped show, that is, you’re going to need at least one match that makes viewers say “I need to tune in to see that”, and we didn’t get that tonight. 5/10.