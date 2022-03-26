Welcome back, 10pm eastern time! Last week was a brutal one to get to but AEW Rampage is back, and we’ve got a very strong card. Let’s take a look!

The Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels & 10) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 3/25/22

Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Taz are your hosts for tonight and we’re getting right to the action!

Match #1. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

Archer’s music hits and he’s carrying one of Dustin’s forcefully out to the ring! Dustin is here to make the save and we’re brawling on the outside early. Archer rolls Dustin in the ring and he rips the turnbuckle pad off. “Let’s Go Dustin” chants as Dustin fights off the turnbuckle shot. Dustin dumps Lance over the top rope and attempts a cannonball to the outside… and misses. That’s a rough landing! Archer chops Dustin’s chest against the railing. Dustin got busted open somehow and it looks like he’s bleeding from inside the ear, which would make sense why he seems a little… off balance. Archer with a twisting Vader Bomb kind of maneuver for a two count. Big boot from Archer and he’s not even looking for the pin here. Archer, instead, decides to chomp down on the finger of Rhodes. Archer mocking Rhodes as Rhodes tries to fight back with some clotheslines. Dustin goes for a powerslam but Archer counters with an arm trapped belly-to-belly suplex. Dustin out at two, however. Archer misses a splash in the corner as Dustin delivers some body shots delivers the 10 punches. Dustin to the second rope… bulldog! Dustin has Archer in position… Cross Rhodes! NEARLY a three but Archer gets out at two. Dustin looking for a suplex but Archer lands one of his own. Full Nelson slam by Archer but Dustin out at one! He’s Dustin-ing.. up? Choke slam by Archer now and Dustin barely kicks out. Archer looking for the Black Out but Dustin plays dead as he falls off. Archer picks Dustin up as Dustin grabs the trunks and pulls Archer into the turnbuckle, head first! Jack knife cover, Dustin gets the three! Good showing him by two big men, but I might question Dustin getting the win over Archer. I feel like Archer loses just about every match that isn’t a squash.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Rating: **1/2

Archer isn’t thrilled with the loss as he decimates anyone and everyone, including some of Dustin’s students who attempt to make the save. Archer puts Dustin through the announce table with a chokeslam for good measure.

Jay Lethal is in the back and he says he’s got to go back to the drawing board. There are two blemishes on Jay Lethal’s record, and they have names. Ricky Starks and Adam Cole. Lethal says there has to be a better way, since both men cheated to beat him, and they make more money than he does.

Fuego Del Sol is here in the ring and he says he knows he’s an underdog. Fuego said last week he beat up some of the House of Black and last week, for a moment, they were chanting his name. Last week the fans believed in the fight. Fuego says he’s ready to fight the House of Black. Uh oh. Lights go out. Matthews. Brody King. Malakai Black. Pop up knee strike by Matthews and Black. Ganso Bomb by Brody King. Poor Fuego, but House of Black rules. The Dark Order is here! Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, and John Silver stare down the House of Black. I’m all in for this.

Scorpio Sky says the open-door policy for the TNT title is over.

Match #2. reDRagon vs. 5 & 10

Jump cut, and we’re here with all four men starting the match. No entrances at all? 5 is getting roughed up by kicks and knees from O’Reilly, but he makes the hot tag to 10. 10 clears the ring with shoulder blocks and another one from the middle rope. Bob takes out 10 on the apron as Kyle locks up a straight ankle lock over the bottom rope. reDRagon back in control as Bob goes to work on the knee of 10 with strikes, and a dragon screw. Sliding lariat by Fish gets a two count. KO back in with some ground and pound from knee on belly position. Bob is back in with a Thai clinch and some knees, followed by a suplex for a two count. Back from commercial break 10 makes the hot tag to 5 as 5 clears the ring with clotheslines. Leg lariat by 5 to KO and an enziguiri to Bob as the crowd is hot for this. 5 ducks the axe kick and lands a Northern Light’s suplex but O;Reilly rolls through into guillotine choke! Bob is in but 10 hits a spinebuster on to O’Reilly to break up the submission. 10 picks up O’Reilly as O’Reilly rakes the eyes of 10, allowing reDRagon to hit the high/low! Chasing the Dragon to 5 and that’s all she wrote. reDRagon is one of my favorite tag teams of all time so to see them get a dominant win here is tremendous. Short and sweet.

Winners: reDRagon

Rating: **1/4

After the match, Jurassic Express run out to make the save as Adam Cole steals the AEW World Tag Team titles!

Match #3. Nyla Rose vs. Madi Wrenkowski

I assume this one won’t be long. Chokes by Nyla. Senton. Beast bomb. Fin.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Rating: NR

QT is here and he’s going to present Hook with the Certificate of Accomplishment. “Hook looks annoyed somebody woke him up and sent him out here” – Chris Jericho. Marshall isn’t upset Hook has surpassed him, he’s proud. QT has the plaque. Hook decides to put Aaron Solow’s head through it instead and walks out. Danhausen is here! Danhausen curses Hook! Hook doesn’t care! This is tremendous.

Match #4. FTW Championship: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Swerve

Crowd is hot for the main event as Swerve is a big fan favorite, but we’re also in Starks hometown. Chain wrestling to start but big arm drag by Starks and Swerve takes a knee. Excellent exchange by both guys that ends with Swerve hitting a dropkick to Starks right in the face. Starks fights back with some elbows and sends Swerve face first into the middle turnbuckle. Both men are exchanging elbows on the apron but Starks with a foot sweep and Swerve lands hard. Hardest part of the ring, baby. Starks then drives his knee into Swerve’s face in a meteora like maneuver. Back in the ring, Starks with an overhead belly-to-belly throw but Starks rolls with Swerve and holds on, and lands a gutwrench powerbomb for a two count! Starks with a step up tornado DDT gets a long two count. Swerve fights up and counters with a rising jumping knee strike followed by a diving European uppercut to Starks’ back. Corner clothesline by Swerve and a rolling thunder diving flatliner for a two count! Swerve dumps Starks outside and lands a pump kick from the apron to the outside, following by an apron running shooting star press! Swerve lands this move was cleaner than Hangman does… I’m just saying. Swerve is up top back inside the ring, and lands a diving double stomp for the one, two.. no! Swerve with the half nelson but Swerve rolls through and holds the tights for two! Swerve rolls outside and Hobbs LEVELS Swerve! Swerve gets rolled back inside, RoShamBo by Starks! That’s it. Strong showing here from Swerve and the bad guys cheat to win, because that’s what bad guys do.

Winner: Ricky Starks

Rating: ***1/2

Ricky Starks Fanclub is here and they’re holding up a banner for Starks… but out of nowhere, Keith Lee is here! He disposes of the entourage! Starks attacks Lee but Lee makes short work of him and we’ve got Lee and Swerve vs. Hobbs and Starks. Referees come out to separate these guys as the crowd chants “Let Them Fight!” We go off the air with chaos.

Final Thoughts: Much better show to rebound with after last week. I still feel like they are trying to cram too much into one show, but they’ve only got 60 minutes and they want to make it count. That being said, we’ve got some good storyline advancement in the second-tier feuds and there’s nothing wrong with that. Couple that with some competitive entertaining matches, and it’s a thumbs up from me. 7.5/10.