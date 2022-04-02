We’re smack in the middle of the busiest week in professional wrestling, and AEW is giving us a loaded Rampage as a cherry on top. Let’s check out the card:

The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

Fuego Del Sol & The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews)

Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Owen Hart Cup Qualifying Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

AEW Rampage 4/1/22

Full disclosure, I am one half of the All Night Long Wrestling Podcast, and my co-host and I are tag-teaming the AEW Rampage & Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor results tonight. We’ve got two TV’s set up and I’m knee deep in pro wrestling this week, baby. Let’s do this.

Match #1. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

Nick and Dante start and this is fast and furious. We have a backflip off followed by a stereo dropkick. Dante gets distracted and Matt levels him with a clothesline and Bucks are in control. Darius makes the blind tag and delivers a snap suplex followed by a senton by Dante. Darius in control with a double arm bar to Matt. Tag to Dante and they continue working on the arm. Matt with a throat thrust to Dante and a quick tag Nick but Dante with a Darius assisted dropkick plants Nick on the outside. Dante with a suicide dive takes out both Bucks and Top Flight is looking strong. Nick lures Darius outside who runs right into a Matt Jackson superkick. In the ring the Bucks with an assisted buckle bomb followed by a dropkick and corner cannonball senton combo. Darius leapfrogs over Matt who runs into an enziguiri from Dante and gets the tag. Assisted headlock take over followed by a double jump to the outside, and Darius superkicks Nick on the apron. Double team work by Top Flight as they finish with a flatliner and a senton to Nick. Beverly Brothers alley oop move from Top Flight followed by a German suplex by Dante and a long two count! Dante looks for the triple jump moonsault but Matt tosses him to the outside and he eats the guardrail face first! Nick and Darius are exchanging shots in the ring but Darius hits a superkick. I think that’s five so far. Nick lands a standing high kick and ducks behind Darius, and here’s Nick Jackson out of nowhere… BTE Trigger! That’s the end of that one. The Bucks are a perfect opponent for Top Flight. A little too flippy floppity for my liking, but I know some people love this style and it was a fun sprint.

Winners: The Young Bucks

Rating: ***1/4

Dan Lambert is here and he felt like a bride at the alter when a certain couple disappeared last month. He had a bunch of stripper jokes and nobody to use them on. Dan Lambert and company want to know who was behind the camera when they took those “risky” pictures? Was it Fuego? Was it Orange Cassidy? Either way, Sammy and Tay aren’t getting the match they want. Speak of the devil, here is the happy couple. Dan Lambert drives a BMW, and Sammy and Tay have a pair of sledgehammers. I think you know what happens now. After destroying the truck, Sammy writes “Be Mad” on the hood in spray paint. Sammy and Tay have slid directly into the Brandi and Cody role, and if they are trying to make them good guys… that’s not a good thing. I say turn ’em now before it’s too late.

Tony is here with Hook. But no, here’s Danhausen. Danhausen is here to curse your favorite wrestlers., and he’s cursed all of them… until now. Danhausen can not curse Hook! What the hell! Tremendous segment .Tony Schiavone and Danhausen together? Take all of my money.

Match #2: Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, & Stu Grayson vs. The House of Black

Grayson and Matthews start. Matthews uses his power and Grayson goes on the attack with some strikes, but Matthews isn’t having it. Matthews takes a break to the outside but Grayson follows with a somersault senton over the top and he lands hard! Tag to Fuego but Matthews catches him and lawn darts him into the second buckle. Brody King then Bam Bam & Spike Dudley’s Fuego onto the Dark Order on the outside. HOB to the outside and they’re decimating the Dark Order. Black with some ehavy kicks on Uno as King dismantles Fuego. Back in the ring and Fuego tries to fight out from under Black but a big kitchen sink puts a stop to that… and we’re into commercial break. Back from break and Fuego fights away from Matthews to tag in Grayson. Big step up hurricanrana to Black and Uno dumps Matthews. Grayson picks up Black in the Electric Chair and tosses him into Uno for an assisted powerbomb! One, two, SAVE by Brody King! King is now a house of fire as he takes out the entire Dark Order with a cannonball from the apron. Fuego is by himself in the ring as the HOB circles him. Fuego doesn’t care and he’s looking to fight everyone. Uno and Grayson pull out Matthews and King… Fuego gets the roll up! One, two, SO close to three! Fuego with a poison rana to Black… two count! Fuego looking good and he tries a spring board off the middle rop… Black Mass in mid air! Someone come scrape Fuego off the ground. He’s done for. It’s academic from here. 1. 2. 3. House of Black continue to look strong with wins on Rampage week in and week out, and I’m here for it.

Winners: House of Black

Rating: **3/4

Match #3: Owen Hart Memorial Cup Qualifying Match: Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

Both women trade waist locks to start and Blue hits a step up hurricanrana. Blue charges Hayter in the corner but Hayter catches her and delivers an exploder into the buckle. Ouch. Hayter now just introducing Blue into every turnbuckle imaginable. Hayter looking for a stalling suplex but Blue counters into a cradle for a two count. Hayter up and delivers a Rock Bottom into a back breaker for a two count. Blue counters with a sliding high kick and a superkick out of the corner. Blue looking to go up top but Hayter rattles the ropes and she gets crotched. Hayter follows Blue up to the top and delivers a superplex from the second rope. Hayter floats over after the superplex and delivers a brainbuster! Still not done, Hayter with her version of the Rainmaker! Another match where I feel like the winner was never in doubt, but the right person won and that’s all you need sometimes. Furthermore, Hayter seems like she’s got something brewing here and I think it’s a nice, new face in the women’s divison.

Winner: Jamie Hayer

Rating: **

Match #4: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee

I hope they’ve reinforced the ring. Lock up to start but neither man is budging. Lee finally gets the upper hand and bumps Hobbs to the outside and Hobbs isn’t happy about it. Lee follows Hobbs to the outside but Hobbs posts him not once, but twice. Hobbs works over Lee on the outside before rolling him back in the ring. Hobbs is toying with Lee at this point and delivers a basement lariat for another two count. Lee fights up from the bottom with a two handed chop and a huge forearm. Lee attempts a biel but Hobbs blocks it. Hobbs looks for the underhooks but a short arm clothesline by Lee gets a two count. Lee looking to set up the Spirit Bomb but Hobbs with a back body drop. Lee gets a running start but Hobbs catches him with a power slam for a two count…. and that was impressive. Hobbs charges in the corner but misses a splash. Lee finally gets the biel from earlier and that was insane. Hobbs is a big guy to be thrown like that. Ricky Starks is down at ringside with a chair but Lee punches the chair out of Starks hand. Swerve is here to remove Starks as Hobbs hits the BIG spinebuster on Lee… but there’s no referee! Hobbs goes to pick up the referee, but by that time, Lee is back up! Big Bang Catastrophe by Lee.. one, two, three!

Winner: Keith Lee

Rating: **3/4

Starks lays Swerve out with the chair and then hits the RoShamBo through a table on the outside. Team Taz gets another table and they’re setting it up in the ring. Lee fights off Team Taz and he grabs a hold of Ricky Starks, but he leaves himself open and here comes a spear from Hobbs!

Final Thoughts: Pretty strong episode of Rampage tonight with a lot of storyline advancement. I was expecting a bit more from the main event, but I assume we’ll see that blow off at the PPV and I think that’s the right call. Hayter impressed, the Bucks are the Bucks, and there’s a lot going on Dynamite this week INCLUDING FTR vs. The Bucks II. 7.5/10.