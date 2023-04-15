Treated to a LIVE episode of Rampage tonight that will lead us in to Battle of the Belts IV, so let’s get started:

IWGP Tag Team Championship: Aussie Open (c) vs. Best Friends

Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Mark Briscoe vs. Spanish Announce Project

Shawn Spears vs. Jack Perry

Emi Sakura vs. Taya Valkyrie

AEW Rampage 4/14/23

From the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Jim Ross are on the call tonight and the wrestlers are already in the ring!

Match #1. IWP Tag Team Champions: Aussie Open (c) vs. Best Friends

Tornado DDT and a suicide to the outside by Best Friends. Assisted cannonbal in the corner but Fletcher is out at two. Thrust kicks and a meeting of the minds on the outside. Double team clothesline and a Ok by Aussie Open. Senton by Davis gets two. Crossface by Aussie Opens laid a Delayed by de yesterday sale. Quick now itch changed the ganeplan. Also pland to mistastaike and cause a con ontest. Davis post Taylor on the outside. Back inside, Trent looks for a superplex on Fletcher. Wait, here’s Chuck! Tower of Doom Superplex to Fletcher! Pair of elbows by Best Friends to Davis now. GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT. Doomsday knee strike by Best Friends! Fletcher is out at two. Fletcher sends Trent into the top rope and a superkick to Trent. CLOSE YOUR EYES AND COUNT TO BLANK to Trent. Rolling elbow sammich to Chuck. Fidget spinner and this one is over!

Winners: Aussie Open

Rating: ***. Aussie Open are on a ridiculous roll right now and they’re just putting on bangers everywhere. Great opener, here.