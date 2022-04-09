On the road to Battle of the Belts, and we’re coming off a possible Match of the Year candidate in the Bucks vs. FTR, so let’s see what we’ve got on tap for AEW Rampage tonight.

Bryan Danielson vs. Trent?

Wheeler Yuta vs. Jon Moxley

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet

QT Marshall vs. Swerve Strickland AEW Rampage 4/8/22 We are still in Beantown, USA, and if any of the rumors are true, we are here for one heck of a Rampage show tonight.

Match #1. Trent? vs. Bryan Danielson

Entrances on YouTube before the show and we’re starting the show with the bell ringing. Danielson with the better of the exchanges early but Trent delivers a running back elbow and a kick to the back. Danielson looks offended at the thought. “You’re Gonna Get Your F***** Kicked!” chant by the Boston crowd, a throw back to Danielson’s Ring of Honor career. Both men trade some stiff chops but Danielson quickly looks for a jumping guillotine. Trent with a release Northern Lights suplex and he dumps Danielson over the top with a victory roll like maneuver from the electric chair. Trent looks for a plancha on the outside by Danielson catches him with a kick to the body in midair. Danielson tries a suicide dive but Trent catches him and hits a Saito suplex on the floor! Trent looks to follow up with a spear but he eats the steps and Danielson is back in control. Danielson is focusing on the neck here and hits a snap front headlock suplex for a two count. Danielson goes up top but Trent catches him and hits a BIG superplex from the very top rope! Both men trading heavy chops in the center of the ring now as Danielson misses an enziguiri… dead lift German suplex by Trent! Running elbow in the corner but Danielson still has some fight in him. Danielson catches him, arm trap… Regal Plex! Two count! Danielson locks in a Dragon Sleeper as Taz and Regal talk about Tatsumi Fujinami and the creation of the move. Kravat by Danielson as he delivers some strong knees. Danielson looks for the running knee in the corner but he misses and Trent catches him with the swinging DDT! Two count! Trent puts Danielson on the top rope and follows him up, but Danielson crotches him and looks for an avalanche back suplex! Trent shifts his weight in mid air and comes crashing down on Danielson… hard! Two count. Both men slowly get to their feet and they trade elbows and chops in the center. Trent ducks a strike and hits a half and half suplex followed by a lariat! One, two… no! These two are FIGHTING. Trent beating Danielson down with elbows but Trent takes his time… Psycho Knee by Danielson! Gotch style piledriver by Danielson! Danielson shakes his finger. We’re not done yet. Danielson grabs double wrist control and stomps Trent until he’s unconscious. Danielson now looks for the Labell lock, but adds a neck wrench to the finish and that’s it. The entire match, Danielson was working on Trent’s neck and the commentators sold the neck surgery the whole match. Another fantastic outing by Bryan Danielson and this was reminiscent of Trent’s NJPW heavyweight singles run. Great stuff.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ***3/4

Hook is in the back and Danhausen jumps out of the trash can! “Gotcha this time!” Hook throws his chips at him.

Scorpio Sky, who I admittedly forgot was the TNT Champion, is in the ring with Dan Lambert and EGO. Sky says he bravely got rid of the TNT open challenge, but here comes Sammy. Sammy says Sky is making the title mean absolutely nothing. Lambert says he’s not fluent in Tay’s broken English, but he’s a father and the father in him thinks Sammy and Tay’s parents have suffered enough embarrassment for a lifetime. Guevara isn’t here for a lecture but he’s here to fight. EGO says he’s a big money wrestler and Sammy and Tay are a walking PR disaster. EGO says he hopes his daughter doesn’t turn out like Tay Conti. Sammy says he doesn’t care about EGO’s kid and he’ll be out here every week until they get their fight.

Match #2. Swerve vs. QT Marshall

QT with a big shoulder block early and Swerve traps the knee and takes control. Pair of arm drags and a jackknife cover by Swerve for two. QT dumps Swerve outside but he lands on his feet. Sunset flip by Swerve and QT bails to the outside, but he eats a pump kick. Back in the ring and QT ducks behind Swerve and lands a clothesline. Referee is tired of the interference and kicks the rest of the Nightmare Academy out… and we’re headed to commercial break. Swerve is in control after the break with a diving European uppercut to a seated QT. Swerve looking for the half nelson but QT hits the pop up right hand. Diamond Cutter sign! Swerve evades and hits a bottom rope assisted dropkick to the knee! Rolling Thunder flatliner followed by the back heel kick and that’s it. Dominant win by Swerve which is what it needed to be.

Winner: Swerve

Rating: **

Starks grabs the mic and challenges Swerve and Keith Lee to a tag match against himself and Powerhouse Hobbs. Swerve looks like he accepts.

Marina Shafir says she’s begging Jade to solve her. NEXT.

Match #3. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualify Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Red Velvet

The crowd loves Willow, who’s a staple of the northeast independents. Willow runs at Red Velvet but she gets caught with a leg lariat and an arm drag for her troubles. Willow with a pair of shoulder blocks and she hits the double bicep post. Scoop slam by Willow but she misses a senton and Velvet lights her up in the corner with strikes to the body. Willow powers up and hits a snap suplex followed by a senton for a two count. Willow goes up top for a moonsault but Velvet rolls inward and Willow misses.. but she landed squarely on her head. Regardless, Velvet in control and hits the Just Dessert for a two count. Crowd is firmly behind Willow here. Willow reverses an Irish whip and hits a big spinebuster for a two count. Red Velvet hits the ropes but Willow hits the other side and lands a POUNCE! Cannonball by Willow… two count! Crowd is not happy with that. Velvet reverses a sunset flip and there’s a bit of an awkward exchange that ends with Velvet hitting another spinning back kick and that’s enough to get it done. Really strong showing for Willow here, but Red Velvet seems to be struggling a little bit.

Winner: Red Velvet

Rating: **

Yuta says he’s already been embarrassed by Moxley and he’s a different man now. Moxley plans on spilling Yuta’s guts all over the arena to see what he’s about. IT’S TIME, FOR THE MAIN EVENT!

Match #4. Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta with a dive through the ropes to take out Moxley before he even makes it to the ring! Yuta now taking it to Moxley throughout the arena and the match hasn’t even started yet. Yuta slams Moxley’s head into the guard rail. Both men make it back to the ring and Moxley quickly hits a snap German suplex, but he’s taken off guard here. Vertical suplex by Moxley. Lariat in the corner by Moxley followed by some hard chops in the corner. Yuta is pissed and he’s not backing down… until he eats a boot to the face. Crowd is split here as Yuta fights from underneath. Manhattan drop by Yuta but Moxley dumps him to the outside and he’s in pursuit. Moxley stepping on Yuta’s head and driving him directly into the corner of the steps. Yuta is busted open! Referee is checking on Yuta but Moxley takes aim at his face. Moxley with a X plex and Yuta rolls to the outside… to continue bleeding. Moxley follows Yuta again and punches him directly in the face. Moxley charges Yuta but Yuta sidesteps and Mox hits the steps hard. Yuta back in the ring and looks to go up top but Moxley follows. Superplex from the second rope and a two count. Back breaker by Moxley and a Texas Cloverleaf as we go into commercial. Back from commercial and Yuta is bleeding profusely. Moxley taunts Yuta and continues to pie face him, but Yuta has had enough and fires back! Yuta dumps Moxley to the outside and goes up top, crossbody block to Moxley through the table on the outside! “Fight Forever” chant breaks out from the fans as Yuta continues to bleed. Yuta barely makes it back in the ring by the ten count, but he gets a waist lock and delivers two dead lift German suplexes! Yuta then hits an arm trapped Olympic slam and he grabs wrist control… stomps! Yuta up top… flying body splash! One, two, no! Yuta locks Moxley in the cross face! Crowd is going ballistic! Moxley with a roll up to break the submission and a HUGE King Kong lariat by Moxley! That’s got to be it but no! Two count! Moxley delivers some strikes but Yuta is up and begging for more! Moxley bites at the open wound! Moxley puts Yuta on the top rope but Yuta bites Moxley! Moxley gets off, Yuta off the top, Moxley catches him with a double arm DDT! ONLY TWO! Bulldog choke by Moxley but Yuta isn’t tapping! Yuta looks to fight up… and he breaks the hold! Moxley with some knees from north south position, but Yuta is up to his knees! Yuta gives Moxley the finger! Moxley with a running boot but Yuta ducks, roll up for a two count! Yuta locks in the Bulldog choke but Moxley gets out, but gets caught in a rear naked choke! Moxley reverses into some arm trapped 12-6 elbows! Regal Knee by Moxley followed by the Paradigm Shift! That’s all sh–.. NO! Yuta BARELY kicks out! Moxley picks Yuta up and locks in the rear naked choke… but he’s not tapping! Yuta goes to sleep! Star making performance for Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley plays his part perfectly. Tremendous match.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****1/4

Regal and Danielson are here as Yuta is waking up. Yuta is on his knees but he’s calling the entire Blackpool Combat Club over for a fight! Arena is chanting “Shake his hand!” Regal DOES extend his hand to Yuta. Yuta obliges. Danielson and Moxley both give Yuta props as we go off the air.

Final Thoughts: Not much more you can ask for in a one-hour TV show. Bookended by Trent vs. Danielson and Moxley vs. Yuta, with some storyline advancement in the middle? You’ve got me hooked. This is what people expect from Rampage and for good reason. Looking forward to next week’s big events! 9/10.