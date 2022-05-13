If you missed me recapping Dynamite this week, it’s because I was there live! Crowd was hot and the action was even hotter! Let’s see what we’ve got on tap for Rampage:

6-Man Tag: Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, & Rey Fenix) vs. AFO (Marq Quen, Butcher, & Blade)

Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament First Round Match: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

AEW TNT Title: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 5/13/22

As always, we’re getting right to the action here on AEW Rampage, live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York!

Match #1. 6 Man Tag: Death Triangle (Pac, Penta, & Rey Fenix) vs. AFO (Marq Quen, Butcher, & Blade w/ The Bunny)

Penta Oscuro and Blade to start… and the lighting is back! Haymaker by the Blade but super kick by Penta to the stomach. Tag to Pac who hits a snap mare and the WAZZAPPP diving double dropkick with an assist from Penta! Butcher makes the save and drags Pac to the outside. Butcher delivers a back suplex to Pac on the apron as the referee’s back is turned. Butcher rolls Pac back in and makes the tag to himself. Dropkick to the knee of Butcher by Pac and a missile dropkick off the top rope. Butcher rolls to the outside but Pac lets him come back in. Butcher tags to Quen as Pac controls the arm and tags to Fenix. Standing moonsault attempt by Quen but Fenix evades, but he doesn’t miss the step up hurricanrana! Irish whip by Fenix as he elevates Quen, but Quen hits a dropkick in mid-air for a two. Fenix with a double jump tornillo into an arm drag and a double stomp for a two count. Irish whip by Quen as Fenix tries the rebound but Butcher grabs him and throws him outside. Butcher then throws Fenix into the barricade. Quen tags to Blade, who tags Butcher, as they deliver some double team strikes. Double shoulder block by Butcher and Blade gets a two count. Double team sidewalk slam and leg drop by Butcher and Blade followed by a 450 by Quen! Two count. Quen with an assisted senton to the outside takes out the Death Triangle. Blade looks for a suplex inside the ring but Fenix counters with a rolling hurricanrana. Fenix hits the rebound spinning back heel kick and makes the tag to Penta as Quen gets tagged in. Diving cross body by Penta to Quen and a slingblade to Butcher. Penta uses Quen to roll through and hit a diving DDT on Butcher. Tag to Pac who delivers a trio of spinning back kicks and a flap jack. BEAUTIFUL German suplex with a bridge gets a two count! Release German suplex by Pac on Quen gets a long two count! Fear Factor by Penta and Fenix to Quen, tag to Pac.. Black Arrow gets the win!

Winners: Death Triangle

Rating: **3/4. Fun sprint here as Death Triangle gets a strong win and AEW is really begging for these trios titles. Now’s the time, TK!

Lights out! It’s the House of Black. Death Triangle calls for the fight now, but House of Black is here to send a message, and not fight. Lights go back out, and they’re gone.

Match #2. Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder

10! Goozle by Boulder but Spears fights out and attempts a cross body and gets caught. Power slam by Boulder but Spears gets out of the way of a running avalanche in the corner. Ten punches in the corner get stopped by Boulder gets a two-handed choke and here’s the big splash in the corner. Boulder looks for the ten mounted punches in the corner but Spears pokes him in the eyes and puts him in the fireman’s carry… C4! That was quick.

Winner: Shawn Spears

Rating: NR. Spears is wrestling Wardlow, so Spears gets a win on Rampage. It’s a simple formula, but it works.

Spears beats Boulder with a chair and takes off.

Smart Mark Sterling says he’s not a wrestler, so he won’t be facing Danhausen and Hook at the Buy-In for Double or Nothing. Nese says not to worry, he’ll fight them both by himself.

Match #3. Owen Hart Foundation Tournament First Round: Riho vs. Ruby Soho

Lock up to start and we get a clean break at the ropes. Duck under by Ruby who grabs a wrist lock that Riho fights out of. Shoulder block by Ruby gets a two count as Riho bridges out and gets a two from a cradle. Gut wrench by Ruby but Riho recovers and hits a flying head scissors followed by a double stomp. Flying elbow in the corner by Riho, Riho attempts a second one but Ruby drives Riho’s face into the middle turnbuckle. Double stomp from the top misses as Riho answers with some elbows. Headbutts by Ruby but Riho ducks under and looks for the No Future. Riho catches the leg and turns it into a Boston crab, but Ruby gets to the ropes. Riho goes up top and hits a double stomp to a prone Ruby for a two count. Cross face submission by Riho but Ruby fights out. Riho looks for another headscissors but Ruby catches her in a standing shoulder lock (called the Mir lock, look up Frank Mir vs. Pete Williams!) as we head in to break. Back from commercial as Riho lands a running knee in the corner followed by a Northern Light’s suplex with a bridge for a two count! Riho heads up top but Ruby meets her, but Riho fights her off and attempts a diving cross body block that lands, but Ruby rolls through and gets a two count. Ruby looking for the Bladerunner but Riho reverses and hits a crucifix bomb for a two count! Ruby is up and hits a BIG TIME backdrop driver for a two count. Ruby looks for the Bladerunner and this time she hits it! That’s it!

Winner: Ruby Soho

Rating: **3/4. This match started off a little bit slow, but really picked up at the halfway point. It seems like a lot of the action happened during the commercial break and continued throughout the end. Love to see Ruby winning in big spots too.

Backstage, Billy Gunn is talking to the Acclaimed & the Gunn Club who have apparently formed a faction. Billy says the group needs a catch phrase and a hand gesture (it’s not suck it, and it’s not a crotch chop). Gunn also says he’s got them a match on AEW Dark Elevation this week.

Jade is here with the Baddies, Smart Mark Sterling, and Tony Schiavone. Tony, cut the ****. Tony says Shida was hurt last week in the street fight, and Jade doesn’t care. Sterling says Red Velvet, who was facing Shida, should win by forfeit. Schiavone says Tony Khan isn’t okay with that, and he announces Shida’s replacement… Kris Statlander!

Mark Henry is here with Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Dan Lambert. Kaz laments how SCU was winning titles long before Ethan Page was even in AEW. Page says he doesn’t know why they’re even giving Kazarian a shot, and Sky cuts him off and tells him because he gave him his word. Sky then gives Page and Lambert the night off.

Match #4. TNT Title: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

Sky and Kazarian shake hands as the crowd chants for SCU! Tie up and a fireman’s carry by Kaz followed by a top wrist lock. Sky flips out and grabs one of his own. Kaz flips out and Irish whips Sky who eats a shoulder block. Waist lock by Kaz who ducks under a running Sky as Sky holds on and Kaz kips up. Hip toss by Kaz and an arm ringer. Sky cradles Kaz but Kaz gets out at two. Sky looks for the TKO but Kaz ducks out and both men have a meeting of the minds in the center of the ring. Both men try to suplex the other to no avail, but Kaz beats Sky down and hit’s a perfect plex for a two count. Sky shoves Kaz to the outside and hits a top con hilo! Sky quickly rolls Kaz back in the ring and hits a big back breaker. Abdominal stretch by Sky in the center of the ring as he tries to hook the far leg, and does! Kaz reverses with a hip toss and both guys are down. Kaz up first but Sky hits a back elbow and he’s back in control with some ground and pound. Front chancery by Sky but Kaz fights out and hits an arm ringer. Back to the arm he worked on earlier in the match. Sky answers with some heavy elbow. Kaz responds with some heavier elbow strikes. Kaz on the apron as Sky looks to hit a shoudler block, but Kaz hits the leg drop to the back of the neck. Kaz with a slingshot cradle from the apron and he gets a two count. Kaz with the slingshot leg drop gets a long two! Kaz looks for the chicken wing but Sky with a desperation jaw breaker. Sky on the apron and he avoids the cutter, but Kaz hits the outside in cutter for a HUGE two count! Crowd is into this. Kaz locks in the cross-face chicken wing, well, almost. Sky does a great job fighting the hold off, and here comes Dan Lambert! Sky is out but the referee is with Lambert. Ethan Page is here and hits Kaz with the title as Sky looks for the cover! Kaz gets his shoulder at the last second. Sky gets to his feet first, TKO! That’s all she wrote.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

Rating: ***1/2. Tremendous classic professional wrestling match here. The story was simple, these guys were former tag team champions and knew each other so well, it was counter-for-counter. Sky’s title reign continues.

Sky is clapping for his former patner Kazarian, who’s clearly frustrated. Kaz then explains to Sky what happened, as Sky gets in Ethan Page’s face. Page takes the mic and says he hit him for the team, and asks Sky who’s team he’s on? Sky BLASTS Kaz in the face with the belt and hugs Page. Lambert gets on the mic and asks Sammy what he and “whorehausen” are doing? Ouch.

Final Thoughts: Rampage feels like it fell off for a few weeks, but it’s back with another fun episode that featured tournament and title matches that made it feel important. The wrestling was strong as usual, and it’s a breeze to watch. 8/10.