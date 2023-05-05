WE RETURN TO THE HARDY COMPOUND on Rampage this week!

Ricky The Firm Deletion: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hook, & Isiah Kassidy vs. The Firm

Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance

Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott

Lucha Brothers & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. QTV

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 5/5/23

From the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland!

Match #1. Lucha Bros & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. QTV

Vikingo back flips over QT, who does a backflip of his own. Springboard dropkick by Vikingo and a spinning back kick to the face. Pair of corner enziguris before an imploding hurricanrana off the top by Vikingo. Outside-in Phoenix Splash by Vikingo now as QT bails and Solo gets the tag. Fenix gets the tag and hits the rebound spinning back kick and a rolling knee bar but Hobbs is now legal. Penta in as well as he stops Hobbs in his tracks… zero miedo! Hobbs runs into a superkick but Penta runs into a huge clothesline. Double jump by Fenix but Hobbs is there with a huge elbow. Vikingo with a springboard as well but gets caught in a huge powerbomb. Stalling vertical suplex by Hobbs, who throws Penta to the outside. QT takes advantage on the outside and runs Penta into the ring post. Solo gets the tag and cuts the ring in half throughout the commercial break. Penta with a pair of slingblades to QT and Solo. Superkick to Hobbs and a running punt by Fenix. Diving huricanrana by Vikingo takes QT out of the ring. Triple topes from the Lucha Trios (I’m doing that now). Shooting Star Press by Vikingo and a Cazadora Bomb to Solo by the Lucha Brothers but Hobbs and QT break up the pin. Solo with an Awful Waffle to Fenix and a diving crossbody to Viking, who catches him and spins him around into a Side Effect. X-Plex by QT. Running destroyer by Penta. Spinebuster by Hobbs. Rolling Thunder cutter by Fenix. Everyone is down! Hobbs with an avalanche to Fenix in the corner and a pop-up right hand by QT. Diving foot stomp by Solo to Fenix gets two. Fenix fights out of a brainbuster by Solo and tags Vikingo, but QT punches him in the face off the top rope. DIVING DESTROYER ON THE APRON BY VIKINGO TO QT! QT rolls off the apron and on to a table, which just happened to be laid out there but Harley pulls him off the table. Electric chair into a German suplex by Vikingo to solo. Fear Factor with a double stomp to Solo and this one is over!

Winners: Lucha Bros and El Hijo del Vikingo

Rating: ***1/4. All action trios match here and it’s good to see the Lucha Bros back together. Vikingo is tremendous in sprints like this and gives the crowd a reason to stand up. Hobbs is an absolute killer and came off that way here.

Lexi Nair is outside of Chris Jericho’s locker room, as Jericho refuses to leave. Jericho said Cole is dangerous and will have assurances going forward that this doesn’t happen again.

Match #2. Jade Cargill vs. Gia Scott

Boots. Pump kick. Jaded. Finito.

Winner: Jade

Rating: NR

Match #3. Mark Briscoe vs. Preston Vance

Vance retreats to the outside early and rips the signs of Briscoe’s kids, who are in the front row. Briscoe responds with a baseball slide and a blockbuster off the apron. Chops to Vance on the outside now as Briscoe is heated. Briscoe grabs a chair and places Vance on it, seated. Briscoe goes to the middle rope and comes off with a twisting plancha but misses and lands HARD on the unfolded chair! Vance takes control by throwing Briscoe into the guard rail and looking for a count out. Mark gets back in the ring but Vance is in control with clotheslines in the corner. Forever clotheslines, actually. Vance looks for the full nelson but Briscoe walks up the ropes and pushes off, getting a two count. Both men trade German suplexes. Rolling elbow by Vance and a single leg dropkick by Briscoe in return. Briscoe calls Vance in for some elbows and Vance responds in kind. Briscoe returns with some chops and it’s a brawl for all. Big lariat by Briscoe floors Vance. T-bone suplex by Briscoe but Vance takes it face first and it’s more of a Flatliner… but it works. Two count. Briscoe looks for the JayDriller but Vance frees himself and responds with a discus lariat. Vance heads to the outside for a chair and catches Briscoe charging with a spear from the apron. Vance looks for the chair but the referee sees it, and Vance low blows Briscoe behind the referee’s back. Powerbomb by Vance but Briscoe back body drops him over the top. Briscoe uses a chair for a tope to the outside and Vance does an AWFUL job of catching Briscoe, there. Running boot by Briscoe back in the ring and the JayDriller finishes this one.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Rating: ***. Best Preston Vance match ever? Yes, and that’s largely because of Mark Briscoe. However, really good stuff and AEW/ROH are making Mark feel special.

After the match, all of the Briscoe family hits the ring and embrace with Mark inside the ring in a special moment.

Match #4. The Firm Deletion: The Firm vs. The Hardy Boys, Hook, & Isiah Kassidy

The Firm show up during the day, but the drone gimmick guy says the Hardy compound can alternate the time space continuum and it’s now nighttime. Hardy and Page pair off as Big Billy destroys everyone. Isiah jumps on Bill’s back but Bill still boots Jeff in the face. Bill choke slams Kassidy into the tree a few times and then drops him on the floor. Snap suplex by Matt to Page for a two count. There are referees here, by the way. Hardy looks for the Twist of Fate but Page takes him down and ground and pounds him. Page breaks a big branch over Matt but gets a one count. Jeff breaks trees over Big Bill and chokes him with a branch. Actually, Big Bill is choked unconscious. Stoke is wandering around the woods by himself as King Maxell and Wolfie show up in a Power Wheels and try to run him over. Hardy and Page find the ring and continue the battle. Big boot by Page as Hook and Moriarty show up in the ring as well. Flatliner into the middle buckle by Moriarty. Stokely runs in the ring and grabs Hook from behind but gets t-boned for his efforts. Matt posts Page on the outside. Page looks to set up a table in the ring and proceeds to powerslam Matt through it. Two count. Back from commercial as Stokely finds himself in Hardy’s movie theater. Here’s Reby! Stokely gets tased and all of the Hardy children beat him up. Bill and Page cover the Hardy’s in gasoline and look to set him on fire, but Kassidy jumps off the top of the barn and takes everyone out. Reby hits Stokely with a Twist of Fate as Maxell goes up top! Swanton by Maxell! Unfortunately, it’s Maxell’s bed time to Reby takes him inside. Hook t-bones Moriarty through a table and Brother Ziah (Isiah Kassidy) leg drops Big Bill through a table off a ladder. Matt is calling on everyone to join the ring with Page, and they do. Page is surrounded. Enziguiri by Isiah . T-bone by Hook. Old School by The Hardy’s. Twist of Fate by Matt. Swanton by Jeff and Matt covers for the win.

Winners: The Hardy Boys, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy

Rating: ***? All I know is that this kept me entertained throughout and Stokely is one of the funniest people in wrestling.

After the match, Jeff leaves and sets the field on fire in a Hardy’s symbol.

Final Thoughts: Tremendously entertaining episode of Rampage tonight. Star-studded show, as well. The Firm Deletion was what everyone expected, and that’s a good thing. Nice wins by Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Trios in competitive matches makes the show feel more important. 8/10.