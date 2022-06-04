Another LIVE Rampage this week and, on paper, we’ve got one heck of a show. Also, it seems like Tony Khan has finally gotten the message as we’ve got three matches this week instead of four! Let’s see what’s scheduled:

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers

Athena vs. Kiera Hogan

TNT Title: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Dante Martin

AEW Rampage 6/3/22

LIVE from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California and your hosts are Excalibur, Taz, Chris Jericho, and Adam Cole! We’re not waiting, these guys are already in the ring!

Match #1. Lucha Bros vs. Young Bucks

Penta and Matt are starting, and this crowd is electric. Great call getting this match out first so we’re not stuck with time constraints, by the way. Both men are trying their finishers early, and each others. Penta looks to break Matt’s arm early but Matt escapes and we’re going pin for pin. Fenix and Nick are in now and it’s too fast too call. Double jump escalara by Nick Jackson takes Fenix down. Fenix attempts a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside but Nick flips out of it and both men miss a series of high kicks. Back on the inside, both men land high kicks and then get back to their feet. Fenix gets taken out by Matt Jackson as the Bucks land their running dropkick/enziguiri in the corner. Twice. Penta takes flight with a tope con hilo to the outside that takes out both Bucks. Fenix heads up top and hits a top rope tornillo that takes out everyone on the floor. Matt locks in a sharp shooter in the ring on Fenix as Penta has an arm bar through the ropes. Penalty kick from Nick to Fenix on the outside followed by a head scissors. Tiltawhirl backbreaker by Fenix on Nick Jackson outside the ring. Back in the ring, Fenix goes for a splash off the top but Matt gets his knees up. Jurassic Express is at ringside as Lucha Bros hit their version of the WAZZAPPP on Nick. Super kick by Penta on Nick Jackson and he’s looking for the Fear Factor. Fenix up top, but Nick reverses and takes out both Lucha Bros with a double jump head scissors. Fenix comes off the top rope but Matt catches him with a pair of Northern Light’s suplexes. A trio of em. Penta comes in and Matt grabs him, make that four! Matt drapes Fenix over the middle rope as Nick hits a senton off the top! Two count! Nick hites the ropes but Penta grabs the foot and pulls him outside as the Lucha Bros hit a foot stomp/DDT combination off the apron to the outside. One more to the inside! Two count! Come on, man. Penta Driver by Penta on Matt in the center of the ring! Frog splash from Fenix as Matt gets out at two! Matt and Jeff Hardy are in the crowd as well. Fenix sets Matt up on the top rope and land a enziguiri. Fenix on Penta’s shoulders and looking for a Doomsday Superplex, but Nick dropkicks Fenix into a poison rana to Penta! Holy cow. Diving elbow drop by Matt gets a two count! Rebound superkick by Fenix to Nick Jackson! Penta up to the middle rope, Fenix climbs on his shoulders and delivers a splash from the heavens! Penta with a running destroyer off Fenix to Matt! Super kick by Nick to Fenix and a poison rana! Double super kick to Penta! To Fenix! BTE Trigger to Fenix but Fenix gets out! DADDY MELTZER DRIVER to Fenix but Penta breaks it up at two! Penta is fired up but the Bucks rip his mask off! Penta bails to the outside and that leaves Fenix alone to eat the BTE Trigger! That’s it!

Winners: The Young Bucks

Rating: ****1/4. I could sit here and complain about damn near everything in this match, from the ridiculous near falls, to the lack of selling, the referee’s not counting… but man, sometimes you have to let it go. These two teams could wrestle every day for the next six months and I would watch it. Seems like the Bucks are heading back to the title picture, and this is a perfect win to get them there. Really, really fun stuff.

I WAS LIED TO. WE DO HAVE FOUR MATCHES.

Match #2. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks vs. ….

Hobbs jumps both men and we don’t even get names on the opponents. Clothesline by Hobbs but Guy A tags Guy B. Spear to guy A.

Winners: Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks

Rating: NR. They beat some dudes.

Match #3. Athena vs. Kiera Hogan with Big Stoke, Jade Cargill, & Red Velvet

Lateral drop by Athena early but Hogan cracks her with an elbow. Athena cartwheels out of a head scissors and hits a springboard cross body. Athena hits a diving elbow strike from the apron and jaws with Jade on the outside. Red Velvet sweeps out the leg of Athena on the apron as she tumbles to the outside. Back in the ring and Hogan is laying in some kicks to Athena’s back. Athena responds with a foot trip and a Majistral cradle for a two count. Hogan tosses Athena down by her hair and lays the boots to her as we head to commercial break. Back from break and both women are down in the center of the ring. BIG shotgun dropkick by Athena who follows up with a pump kick and a jumping enziguiri. Front handspring into an elbow strike in the corner by Athena. Athena goes up top but Red Velvet throws her off and a running boot by Kiera Hogan gets a two count. Hogan looking for a fisherman suplex but Athena fights out. Athena goes up top and Hogan follows, but Athena fights her off. Swan Dive Cutter (fka the Eclipse) by Athena warps this one up!

Winner: Athena

Rating: *3/4. This was… not the best debut for Athena. When Athena was on offense, this match was much stronger, but it doesn’t seem like Kiera Hogan is ready for this length of a match at this stage. We’re heading to an eventual showdown between Athena and Jade.

The House of Black has welcomed Julia Hart and she wants to know… isn’t this what you wanted?

CM Punk is here, and he’s got quite a somber look on his face. Looks like Punk is limping as well, as the rumors said he sustained an injury on Wednesday night when he teamed with FTR against the AssClaimed. Punk is in the ring and he’s already crying… so this can’t be a good sign. The entire arena in chanting for CM Punk at this moment and he’s taking some time to get his words right. Every bone in Punk’s body told him to turn around and leave today, and even the broken ones. Punk said he would wrestle and give his all until the wheels fell off, but he’s got good news and bad news. Punk did not want to leave anyone disappointed, and he hopes he has not done that yet. Punk has loved every single second in the AEW ring and being in front of the AEW crowd, so here’s the bad news: CM Punk is injured and needs surgery. A couple of things are broken and the biggest one is his heart. The good news is, he can still go on the run he wanted, and the wheels haven’t fallen off yet. One of the wheels just happens to be broken. Punk has come back from worse before. Punk wants to wrestle and he wants to wrestle right now. Punk wants to relinquish the title and he doesn’t want to hold anything up, but Tony Khan said he believes in Punk. The get back will be bigger than the setback. Punk’s champion for a reason. Punk will show why he’s the Best in the World.

Match #4. AEW TNT Title: Scorpio Sky (c) vs. Dante Martin

Very tough for this match to main event after the CM Punk announcement, these guys are in a tough spot here. Low kicks by Sky and a pair of shoulder blocks to start. Tieres by Martin and a pair of arm drags. Martin goes up top but takes a tumble as Sky knocks him off to the outside. Sky rolls Martin in the ring and lights up his body with knees and palm strikes in the corner. Big double leg by Sky and some ground and pound. Snap mare by Sky and a soccer kick to the back. Chin lock by Martin but Martin fights up and they’re exchanging elbows. Martin back flips over Sky and dropkicks him to the outside. Running no handed double jump to the top then the outside by Martin! Shotgun dropkick off the top by Martin. TKO by Martin! One, two, no! Enziguiri by Martin and a cross body off the top gets two. Cave in by Martin! Two count. Martin rushes at Sky who drops him neck first on the top turnbuckle. Martin turns around… TKO by Sky!

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Scorpio Sky

Rating: **1/2. Very underwhelming match here, considering the talent in the ring and the expectations I had going in. The first 5-7 minutes were a stalemate followed by picture-in-picture, and then the closing sequence was fine but it was just… there.

Final Thoughts: What a weird show. Four matches and an interview segment are TOO MUCH. Excalibur is running down all the stuff for next week as we’re hitting the crescendo of the match, it’s too busy, too convoluted, and takes away from the wrestling in the ring. The main event and the Athena match both felt flat to me. That being said, the Bucks vs. Lucha Bros was otherworldly so go out of your way to see that. 6.5/10.