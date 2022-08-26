Coming off the heels of one of the most noteworthy episodes of Dynamite, well, ever, we’ve arrived at Rampage on our way to next week’s All Out. Let’s check out the show:

ROH World Heavyweight Title: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dustin Rhodes

The Dark Order vs. The House of Black

Intergender Tag Team Match: Ortiz & Ruby Soho vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ashton Day

AEW TNT Title: Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 8/26/22

Still here at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio! Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone on commentary. The men are already in the ring, let’s do this!

Match #1. AEW World Trios Title Tournament Semi Final: House of Black vs. Dark Order

King and 10 start off and trade shoulder blocks, but neither man moves. 10 goes up and over King and lands awkwardly on his knee, allowing John Silver to tag in as Buddy Matthews comes in for the House of Black. Back elbow by Silver as he attempts a hurricanrana off the top rope but Matthews catches him into a powerbomb that Silver flips out of. Big knee by Matthews and Black is in. Boot by Silver and Reynolds gets the tags. Black cartwheels out of a hurricanrana attempt and sits down to give Reynolds something to think about. Shoving match ensues and now all six men are in the ring and it all completely breaks down. Reynolds and Black are the legal men, but King comes in and distracts Reynolds, allowing Black to hit a rising knee and a lariat by King. Two count. King in now and he chops the soul out of Reynolds. Body slam and senton by King. Tag to Matthews and a soccer kick to the back of a seated Reynolds. Black in now with a running back elbow as the Best Friends look on from ringside. Matthews is in with a stomp off the top to the elbow of Reynolds. Big boot by Reynolds but a bigger boot by Matthews. Rolling elbow by Renolds and 10 gets the tag. Clotheslines to the House of Black and a spine buster to Black. Full Nelson to Black! Matthews with an enziguiri and a Meteora to 10 over Black. Silver and Reynolds make the save with some tandem offense. Stunner and Eat Dafeet to King but King deicdes he’s had enough and clears the ring with lariats to everyone. 10 is in now with Black who tears the knee brace off of 10. Rolling straight ankle lock to 10! House of Black prevent Dark Order from getting in the ring but it’s the horns! Miro is here! Miro back body drops Matthews on the apron as Reynolds rolls up Black for the three!

Winners: Dark Order

Rating: ***. The matches from the AEW trios tournament have honestly just been a lot of fun. Surprising ending here, but it looks like we’re going to get Miro and Black at the PPV. Nice to see the spotlight shining a little brighter on Matthews, and King is starting to feel like a star.

King throws Miro into the stairs and Black hits the Black Mass before all three men continue the beat down. Darby and Sting are here! The House of Black decide they want to live to fight another day as they clear the ring.

Match #2. AEW TNT Title: Wardlow (c) vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth is out early and runs down Cleveland, but Wardlow cuts him off. Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, and Chris Sabin arrive on the ramp way to do some homework. Nemeth continues on the microphone but Wardlow has had enough. Huge headbutt by Wardlow and a ridiculous lariat. Powerbomb number one. Two. Three. Four. Finito.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Wardlow

Rating: NR.